Willie Jones To Give Fans 'Something To Dance To' Next Month

Album art

(Sony Music Nashville) For Willie Jones, June 16 can't come soon enough as Shreveport's finest readies Something To Dance To, his major label album debut and eponymous lead release.

Arriving via Sony Music Nashville in partnership with The Penthouse, each of the album's 11 tracks delve into a new emotional facet but carry a central theme of finding joy in life's experiences. It's a celebration of it all: the highs and lows, the loves and losses, the starts and ends, and the connective tissue of just being human.

Lacing traditional country soundscapes of steel guitar, banjo, and harmonica with Jones' signature Louisiana hip-hop gumbo, the resulting sonic heartbeat reflects a man whose upbringing molded him into an innovator who bridges the Block Party and the Barn Dance.

Look no further than the sample of Hank Williams' "Hey Good Looking" that opens flirty hip-swinger "Slow Cookin'" or the warped banjo riff found on slow burn jam "No Tellin'."

For the creative behind it all, it represents a story of growth and progress indicative of his own evolution. "The album dissects all of me," he says. "It's the turnt up Willie Jones, broken-hearted, being a little irresponsible, bringing the party, or just realizing that all of this is a temporary moment in time and I'm growing and hopefully learning. It's just all of me." Check out the lead single below:

Related Stories

Willie Jones Shares Title Song To 'Something To Dance To'

More Willie Jones News