Willie Jones To Give Fans 'Something To Dance To' Next Month

(Sony Music Nashville) For Willie Jones, June 16 can't come soon enough as Shreveport's finest readies Something To Dance To, his major label album debut and eponymous lead release.
Arriving via Sony Music Nashville in partnership with The Penthouse, each of the album's 11 tracks delve into a new emotional facet but carry a central theme of finding joy in life's experiences. It's a celebration of it all: the highs and lows, the loves and losses, the starts and ends, and the connective tissue of just being human.
Lacing traditional country soundscapes of steel guitar, banjo, and harmonica with Jones' signature Louisiana hip-hop gumbo, the resulting sonic heartbeat reflects a man whose upbringing molded him into an innovator who bridges the Block Party and the Barn Dance.
Look no further than the sample of Hank Williams' "Hey Good Looking" that opens flirty hip-swinger "Slow Cookin'" or the warped banjo riff found on slow burn jam "No Tellin'."
For the creative behind it all, it represents a story of growth and progress indicative of his own evolution. "The album dissects all of me," he says. "It's the turnt up Willie Jones, broken-hearted, being a little irresponsible, bringing the party, or just realizing that all of this is a temporary moment in time and I'm growing and hopefully learning. It's just all of me." Check out the lead single below:
Willie Jones Shares Title Song To 'Something To Dance To'
Slash Does Surprise Jam- Punk Legends Fear Take On AC/DC Classic- Iron Maiden Recruit Anthrax For Legacy Of The Beast- more
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event- Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic- more
GMA Goes Behind the Scenes at Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Residency- Chase Rice Pays Tribute to His Late Father With 'For A Day'- more
Hozier Announces New Album 'Unreal Unearth'- $uicideboy$ Announce US Arena And Amphitheater Grey Day Tour- more
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Slash Does Surprise Jam With Dorothy At The Troubadour
Punk Legends Fear Take On AC/DC Classic
Iron Maiden Recruit Anthrax For Legacy Of The Beast
Metallica Get Animated For 'Inamorata' Video
Butcher Babies Deliver 'Red Thunder' With New Video
Saving Abel Reveal 'Baptize Me' Video
Crashing Wayward Get 'Closer' With New Video
Stitched Up Heart Go 'To The Wolves' With New Single