Yas Announces New Single 'Dance with Me (Habibi)'

(In5 Media) Yas is thrilled to announce an April 28th release date of her latest single, "Dance with Me (Habibi)." The track, produced by renowned music producer Emile Ghantous, showcases Yas' signature blend of Middle Eastern and Western music, creating an energetic and uplifting sound that is sure to get listeners on their feet.
"Dance with Me (Habibi)" is an infectious track that combines Yas' powerful vocals with a dance-worthy beat, making it the perfect addition to any party playlist. The energetic upbeat song is a celebration, encouraging listeners to let loose and dance with their loved ones.
The Dubai-based, Yas, has been making music since childhood. Her unique sound has garnered her a dedicated fanbase, with millions of streams and downloads worldwide. With "Dance with Me (Habibi)," Yas is set to take the world by storm once again.
"I am so excited to share 'Dance with Me (Habibi)' with my fans," says Yas. "This song is all about spreading the joy of dancing and having fun through music, and I can't wait for everyone to hear it."
"Dance with Me (Habibi)" will be available on all major streaming platforms on April 28, 2023 through a partnership between AudioSwim and Mackie Entertainment.
Slash and Billy Gibbons Rock Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute- Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover- more
Morbid Angel Tribute Fan Killed By Venue Roof Collapse- Foreigner Spoof Rock Hall For April Fool's Day- Queen Expand North American Tour- more
Unreleased Scott Weiland Tracks Included On Expanded Reissues- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Reflects On Master Of Puppets, Cliff Burton- more
Quick Flicks: Carly Simon - Live at Grand Central
RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper
Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Slash and Billy Gibbons Rock Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute At CMT Music Awards
The All-American Rejects Announce Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour
Phil Lesh & Friends, Govt Mule, Dirty Heads Lead Great South Bay Music Festival Lineup
Oceano Announce Deathcore Ain't Dead Tour
Rebellion Share 'Kiew' Video To Announce Their First Live Album
The Defiants Deliver New Song 'Hey Life' And Announce Album
Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover
Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce The Garden Parties Arena Shows