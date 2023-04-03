Yas Announces New Single 'Dance with Me (Habibi)'

Single promo

(In5 Media) Yas is thrilled to announce an April 28th release date of her latest single, "Dance with Me (Habibi)." The track, produced by renowned music producer Emile Ghantous, showcases Yas' signature blend of Middle Eastern and Western music, creating an energetic and uplifting sound that is sure to get listeners on their feet.

"Dance with Me (Habibi)" is an infectious track that combines Yas' powerful vocals with a dance-worthy beat, making it the perfect addition to any party playlist. The energetic upbeat song is a celebration, encouraging listeners to let loose and dance with their loved ones.

The Dubai-based, Yas, has been making music since childhood. Her unique sound has garnered her a dedicated fanbase, with millions of streams and downloads worldwide. With "Dance with Me (Habibi)," Yas is set to take the world by storm once again.

"I am so excited to share 'Dance with Me (Habibi)' with my fans," says Yas. "This song is all about spreading the joy of dancing and having fun through music, and I can't wait for everyone to hear it."

"Dance with Me (Habibi)" will be available on all major streaming platforms on April 28, 2023 through a partnership between AudioSwim and Mackie Entertainment.

