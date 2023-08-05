Yung Gravy & Bbno$ Unveil New Single 'Nightmare On Peachtree Street' With Freddie Dredd

(Republic) BABY GRAVY, the most dynamic of duos Yung Gravy and bbno$ (baby no money), sink their teeth into a (not-so-)shockingly dope new single entitled "Nightmare On Peachtree Street" [feat. Freddie Dredd]. Listen to "Nightmare On Peachtree Street"-HERE. It pops off as the latest tune to be unveiled from Baby Gravy 3, which drops Friday, August 25th via IMPERIAL.

On the track, eerie strings slide underneath skittering 808s as Gravy stalks the beat with a laidback flow. bbno$ and Freddie Dread match this energy with showstopping bars of their own living up to the final message of, "This right here is one-hundred percent certified slapper."

It lands as the final single before the highly anticipated album and in the wake of "You Need Jesus" which has already amassed 3.1 million Spotify streams and nearly 1 Million YouTube views on the music video. Meanwhile, VICE shared, "Life Advice You Didn't Know You Needed From Yung Gravy and BBNO$" and hailed their "musical love affair."

They kicked this season off with "Goodness Gracious," which has already piled up millions of streams and counting. In addition to plugs from Spin, Hits Daily Double, and more, HYPEBEAST hailed it as one of its "Best New Tracks".

Be sure to catch the duo at the multiple state fairs that they'll be hitting up across Michigan, New York, Utah and Washington.

Baby Gravy 3 simmers this summer, see dates below!

07/30 - BABY GRAVY LIVE @ Ohio State Fair

07/31 - BABY GRAVY LIVE @ Monroe County Fair (Monroe, MI)

08/05 - Yung Gravy Live @ Lollapalooza Chicago

08/12 - BABY GRAVY LIVE @ Erie County Fair (Hamburg, NY)

08/30 - BABY GRAVY LIVE @ Minnesota State Fair

09/15 - BABY GRAVY LIVE @ Utah State Fair (Salt Lake City, UT)

09/22 - BABY GRAVY LIVE @ Washington State Fair (Puyallup, WA)

