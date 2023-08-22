Max And Igor Cavalera's GO AHEAD AND DIE Release 'Tumors' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Arizona death-crusters GO AHEAD AND DIE will deliver their caustic sophomore album Unhealthy Mechanisms on October 20th via Nuclear Blast Records. A torrential whirlwind born from the livid minds of Igor Amadeus Cavalera (Healing Magic) and Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy). This new installment to the band's dystopian catalogue is a fresh dive into the madness of society and the pollution that ravages our minds.
The first taste of the album comes in the form of the single 'Tumors'. The headbang-inducing track is a call out to the backstabbers who are toxic and are the "tumors" of life that if left to spread can become cancer. Check out the animated video created by Romanian artist Costin Chioreanu.
Max Cavalera comments, "The new G.A.A.D. is on its way! More brutal, feral, extreme, and intense than ever before! The album goes in a deep dive into the mental health subject and it's produced by Igor A! It's by far the most anarchist record I've ever been a part of in my entire career!"
Igor Amadeus Cavalera states, "I'm so excited to release this monster of a record! This album will take you through the darkened madness of declining mental health. It is definitely the heaviest record I've ever created, and I can't wait to unleash it on the masses! G.A.A.D.!"
Eric Clapton, Bob Weir Appear On Stephen Marley's New Album- Metallica Screening At The Academy Museum- Robert Plant- more
Guns N' Roses Rock Live Debut On New Single 'Perhaps'- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Inks New Record Deal- more
Maia Sharp - Reckless Thoughts
Caught In The Act: Ghost and Amon Amarth Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Louisville Ready to Rock with Late Summer Music Festivals
Victoria Anthony - New Disaster
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Eric Clapton, Bob Weir and More Appear On Stephen Marley's New Album
Robert Plant Taking Part In Gloucester History Festival
Old Crow Medicine Show Recruit Mavis Staples For 'One Drop'
Letters To Cleo Marking Aurora Gory Alice 30th Anniversary With Special Shows
Max And Igor Cavalera's GO AHEAD AND DIE Release 'Tumors' Video
DragonForce's Marc Hudson Release 'Starbound Stories' Video