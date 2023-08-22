Max And Igor Cavalera's GO AHEAD AND DIE Release 'Tumors' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Arizona death-crusters GO AHEAD AND DIE will deliver their caustic sophomore album Unhealthy Mechanisms on October 20th via Nuclear Blast Records. A torrential whirlwind born from the livid minds of Igor Amadeus Cavalera (Healing Magic) and Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy). This new installment to the band's dystopian catalogue is a fresh dive into the madness of society and the pollution that ravages our minds.

The first taste of the album comes in the form of the single 'Tumors'. The headbang-inducing track is a call out to the backstabbers who are toxic and are the "tumors" of life that if left to spread can become cancer. Check out the animated video created by Romanian artist Costin Chioreanu.

Max Cavalera comments, "The new G.A.A.D. is on its way! More brutal, feral, extreme, and intense than ever before! The album goes in a deep dive into the mental health subject and it's produced by Igor A! It's by far the most anarchist record I've ever been a part of in my entire career!"

Igor Amadeus Cavalera states, "I'm so excited to release this monster of a record! This album will take you through the darkened madness of declining mental health. It is definitely the heaviest record I've ever created, and I can't wait to unleash it on the masses! G.A.A.D.!"

