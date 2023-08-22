Moon Coven Stream 'Sun King' Album In Full Ahead Of Release

(PS) Moon Coven team up with The Obelisk to present their fourth studio album "Sun King" exclusively today, ahead of tits official release this August 25th on Ripple Music.

Two years after unleashing their juggernaut third record and Ripple Music debut "Slumber Wood" upon the world, MOON COVEN are now ready to shift the Earth's axis and mesmerize the masses once again with a fresh set of tunes in the sheerest tradition of modern heavy psychedelia: "Sun King".

Entirely recorded and produced by the band, their fourth studio album is a generous and compelling 9-track propelled by a renewed synergy: fueled up with fuzz for days, the band keeps their myth-laden doom ethos strong, while enhancing their garage-psych facet for a spirited saga full of riff-driven plot twists.

"Sun King" was recorded and mixed by David Regn Leban, and mastered by Joona Hassinen. The artwork was created by David Regn Leban. Stream the album here.

