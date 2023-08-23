Hippie Death Cult Share 'Better Days' Visualzier

Hippie Death Cult have released a visualizer video for their new single "Better Days", which comes from their forthcoming studio album, "Helichrysum" that arrives on October 20th.

Purple Sage shared the following details: The now three-piece Hippie Death Cult, which sees bassist Laura Phillips stepping up as the lead vocalist, is set to release their new album "Helichrysum" featuring seven tracks of trippy and doom-tinged '70s heavy rock. With a rejuvenated lineup welcoming Harry Silvers on drums and completed with founding member Eddie Brnabic on guitar, about the track Laura Philips says, 'Better Days draws lyrical inspiration from colossal dark stars destined to transform into light-swallowing black holes reflecting the destructive power of an inflated ego that obliterates all goodness in its path'.

About the album, the band adds: "Helichrysum delves deep into the human experience, exploring the wounds we carry and the transformative power that lies within us. It serves as a culmination of the countless creative and personal choices we have made, leading us to a place of greater harmony within ourselves, with each other, and with our collective intentions. Musically speaking, the new album is a testament to our commitment to delivering a sonic experience that is unapologetically raw, adventurous, heavy, groovy and psychedelic. The choice to name the album after the Helichrysum plant holds significance as it symbolizes endurance, healing, immortality, and the power to overcome adversity, which mirror many of the themes throughout the record."

"Helichrysum" was recorded and mixed by Eddie Brnabic, Ben Barnett and Jeremy Romagna at 8-4 Studios in Portland, Oregon. It was mastered by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering in Los Angeles, California. Artwork illustrated by Greg Traw.

