Alice Cooper Rocks 'School's Out' In Latest Road Album Preview

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming video of his 2022 Hellfest performance of "School's Out", as featured as part of the rocker's new album "Road." The 2023 package includes the studio record as well as a bonus DVD/Blu-ray featuring Alice's full live show from the annual festival held in Clisson, France.
Due August 25, "Road" was produced by longtime Cooper collaborator Bob Ezrin, and written, composed and recorded with his bandmates - guitarists Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henrikson and Nita Strauss, bassist Chuck Garric, and drummer Glen Sobel.
"For 'Road', I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs," says Alice. "I only see these guys when we're on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so."
"Road" will be available in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colors.
Cooper is currently playing dates on a US tour, with shows scheduled into late October.
Stream video of "School's Out" from Hellfest 2022 here.
