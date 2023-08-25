Singled Out: The Waymores' Flashbacks of a Fool

Husband and wife duo The Waymores just released their new album "Greener Pastures" and to celebrate we asked Kira Annalise to tell us about one of the tracks and she selected "Flashbacks Of A Fool". Here is the story:

I wrote Flashbacks of a Fool in 2011 while going through a very rough patch in what is now an incredible relationship. I was early in my songwriting days and far more dramatic than I am now. The lyrics came from true places though. He really did used to sing to me in the bed every Sunday morning. He really did used to leave often (and for good reason) and I'd take him back every. single. time. We really did used to talk about a life that one day we'd have together. Coincidentally, it's the exact life we have now. Then, though, they were words that came rarely and came in between the volatile fights and arguments.

We weren't good to each other at all, but we found a way through, and I believe that was because of music. If I had a friend going through that relationship now, I'd probably tell her to run but thank God I didn't listen when I was told the same. It's a rarity, but a once tumultuous love and truly problematic affair turned into the most nurturing, honest and safe love either of us have ever known. Neither of us ended up being a fool.

Some good music came from those days, though. Flashbacks is one of my favorite songs on this album and having a legend like Shel Talmy produce it and finally create what I'd been hearing in my head all these years, was the icing on the cake. We tried to create a Mo-town meets Country feel and I hope we achieved it.

