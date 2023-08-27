DAYSHELL Share New Song 'Not Welcome'

(Freeman) Metalcore solo outfit DAYSHELL has released a new single from their upcoming studio album, 'Pegasus'. The second offering from the new LP is titled "Not Welcome", and sees frontman Shayley Bourget going back to his roots - hearkening to one of the band's first releases, "Not Coming In", from 2013.

With neck snapping breakdowns and catchy vocals that will have you singing along on first listen, "Not Welcome" invites the listener into Bourget's psyche, where he lays bare just how wary his experiences have made him.

Speaking about the new track, Bourget comments: "Lyrically, the song speaks on fake friends in the music industry. A standout line, 'The higher we go the shadows will show true colors you thought they were not.' This touches on the fact that many people in this industry want nothing to do with you until you start making enough noise. All of a sudden, they want in. But where were they when you needed them? Similar to the first single from this album (You Wish), we're touching on how your friends can become your foes in the blink of an eye. In 'Not Welcome', your foes can become your friends in the blink of an eye if they see gains from you in any way, shape, or form. It's a twisted industry that I do not feel welcome in, highlighting why this album was completely fan funded."

DAYSHELL is a one-man band fronted by former Of Mice & Men vocalist/guitarist Shayley Bourget. Originally formed as a group in 2012 alongside two of Bourget's childhood friends, shortly after Bourget's departure from Of Mice & Men, DAYSHELL was soon signed to Sumerian Records and released their self-titled debut album - eventually touring the world with bands such as Chevelle, Halestorm etc.

The band would come to part ways with Sumerian Records and, in 2016, DAYSHELL released their second album, 'Nexus', through Spinefarm Records. After undergoing more label and lineup changes, Bourget decided to take matters into his own hands and go completely solo/independent. In 2018, he launched a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of funding a new album. To everyone's surprise, the campaign's goal of $20,000 was surpassed.

Determined to deliver his most ambitious album to date, Bourget set out to write and record the third installment in DAYSHELL's discography, 'Mr. Pain'. The 2019 album, a 14-track LP that was released independently thanks to fan funding, eventually became DAYSHELL's most successful release to date.

After the success of 'Mr. Pain's GoFundMe campaign, Bourget once again shifted focus - spending a few years continuing to hone his craft. Bourget then launched another GoFundMe campaign, this time with a goal of raising $50,000. The goal was healthily surpassed once again- bringing in a total of over $53,000!

DAYSHELL's new (and once again fan-funded) album, titled 'Pegasus', is set for release on September 22, 2023. Their fourth studio record, it was produced by Bourget's longtime friend and mentor, Joey Sturgis.

