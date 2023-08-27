FleischKrieg Share 'Bloody Prophets II' Video

(TAG) FleischKrieg has released the official music video for their new single, "Bloody Prophets II". Produced by LOGAN MADER (MACHINE HEAD, ONCE HUMAN), "Bloody Prophets II" is the first single off of the band's upcoming album (release date TBA), Still Beating: Herzblut II, a reproduction of the quartet's debut album, Herzblut, with the addition of two new tracks.

"A post-apocalyptic anthem with driving guitars and danceable synths, 'Bloody Prophets' is a song about the irony of how our saviors of old all promised eternal life only to die grisly, untimely deaths of their own. I wrote an early version of the song after spending several weeks suffering from intense alien abduction nightmares. Looking for help from spiritual sources, it dawned on me that those who promised eternal life in paradise suffered miserable deaths in the real world." - RICHARD CRANOR (Vocals)

The band will be joining MUSHROOMHEAD, alongside Special Guests HELLZAPOPPIN, CIRCUS SIDESHOW REVIEW, and KURT DEIMER, on the 2023 30th Anniversary Fall Tour. With FLEISCHKRIEG initially performing solo dates, including at Wasteland Weekend in California City, CA on September 28th, the tour launches October 6th at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, NY, before winding through the Eastern and Central states, finishing up October 28th at the legendary Agora Theater in Cleveland, OH for a special Halloween show.

"Playing with MUSHROOMHEAD is a dream come true. MUSHROOMHEAD has been a strong influence of mine for over 20 years. They were one of the reasons I decided to start playing seven-string guitars and dabbling with Industrial music. Now I get to share the stage with them. Even the same stage where I first saw them in Cincinnati back in 2002!" - THOMAS CRAWFORD (Guitar)

Tour Dates:

09/28 @ Wasteland Weekend - California City, CA

10/02 @ Liquid Joe's - Salt Lake City, UT

10/03 @ TBA - Denver, CO

10/04 @ The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

10/06 @ The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY *

10/07 @ Reverb - Reading, PA *

10/08 @ Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ *

10/10 @ Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY *

10/11 @ The Concourse - Knoxville, TN *

10/13 @ Rise - Houston, TX *

10/14 @ The Studio @ The Factory - Dallas, TX *

10/16 @ Pierre's - Ft. Wayne, IN *

10/17 @ Red Flag - St. Louis, MO *

10/18 @ The Art Theater - Hobart, IN *

10/19 @ The Annex - Madison, WI *

10/20 @ Castle Theater - Bloomington, IL *

10/21 @ The Forge - Joliet, IL *

10/22 @ Diesel - Chesterfield, MI *

10/24 @ Jergels - Pittsburgh, PA *

10/25 @ Tally Ho - Leesburg, VA *

10/26 @ The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH *

10/27 @ Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH *

10/28 - Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH

* Supporting MushroomHead

