Ruffyunz Recruit Guns N' Roses, Dio, Vanilla Fudge Stars For New Album

(Glass Onyon) Ruffyunz have released their new album. The group is a partnership between bassist Randy Pratt (Cactus/The Lizards), Emmy winning engineer/guitarist JZ Barrell, and singer Ed Terry and a collection of drum, guitar and keyboard masters.

Guest artists featured on the band's new album "RUFFYUNZ III" legendary Carmine Appice who dominates the drums (Vanilla Fudge, Cactus, BBA, Rod Stewart), Pat Travers, Pat Thrall (Pat Travers, Glenn Hughes, Meatloaf), Bumblefoot (Guns N' Roses, Sons of Apollo), Tony Franklin (The Firm), Dave Meniketti (Y&T), Jim McCarty (Cactus), Vinnie Moore (UFO), Derek Sherinian (Alice Cooper, Sons of Apollo), Tracy G (Dio), Billy "Spaceman" Patterson (Miles Davis) and others!

Each RUFFYUNZ record has its own vibe, so it's hard to say "The Best", but these seasoned, "seen it all" KOOL KATZ really step up and put their BACKS into these tracks. Having the bassist, especially with his unique, other worldly effects pedal sounds be the co-producer of this heavy riff rock definitely gives the music a "Thick, richness" that you sense subliminally.

"Funky, Heavy & Tight" is RUFFYUNZ credo!

Bassist Randy Pratt on bass, pedals and riffs and is best known for his work with The Lizards & Cactus. Singer Ed Terry has sung live with Stevie Wonder, Sister Sledge, John Oates, Sissy Houston, Slash and recorded with John Lennon, Keith Richards, Talking Heads, Simply Red, Little Steven, David Bowie, Rod Stewart, Fleetwood Mac, David Lee Roth, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner! JZ Barrell handles recording, engineering, mixing and arranging...he earns his writing credits.

Says Randy, "Still written bass/drums first, with a whole new cast of STAR POWER. Still at the sweet spot where Black Sabbath and James Brown meet. The sound is Classic but somehow unique, in our own universe."

Carmine Appice, literally the man who created modern rock drumming in 1966, 'The GodFather', Glenn Hughes called him 'The last man playing'. Still at the top of his game, drives these tracks into groove heaven. Check it out here.

