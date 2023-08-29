Icarus Witch Premiere 'Rise Of The Witches' Video

Icarus Witch have released a music video for their new single "Rise Of The Witches". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "No Devil Lived On", which will be released on October 27th.

Jason Myers shared, "Many of the Witches in my circle are gifted artists, teachers, healers, herbalists, environmentalists, and compassionate activists - a far cry from the stereotypical villains the media often portrays us as. Yet despite enjoying more legal protection now than previous generations did, today's pagans are still misunderstood and often suffer from dangerous systematic discrimination.

"As a genre, underground metal has long been about empowering marginalized people to stand together against hypocrites and bullies. 'Rise of the Witches' is a metallic battle cry for modern occultists that emphatically declares to close-minded zealots - You're done here, never again."

Guitarist and co-writer Quinn Lukas added "The riffs for 'Rise of the Witches" came effortlessly. The main chorus riff was simply inspired by late-night jamming through a new amp that I was testing out for the first time. I just slid my hand down the neck and that was the first thing I played. From there it takes on a few twists and turns. I've always liked the way that big colorful chords sound when ringing out against interesting rhythmic patterns. I think I get a lot of that from players like Jake E. Lee, Michael Wilton, and Chris DeGarmo."

Related Stories

More Icarus Witch News