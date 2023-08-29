Marty Friedman, Billy Sheehan, Joel Hoekstra, Bruce Kulick Lead Charity Album Lineup

() Japan-based Argentinean guitarist and producer Dario Imaz is thrilled to announce the September 15th digital release of Vox Popurri - Vol. I, a charity album featuring Marty Friedman, Billy Sheehan, Bruce Kulick, Joel Hoekstra, and more than 40 artist. Proceeds from the album will be donated to Mamis Solidarias, an NGO providing more than 700 children with food, clothes, and education.

Imaz has teamed-up with a talented crew of all-star international musicians to create one of the largest charity albums ever seen in Latin-America. In partnership with the Mamis Solidarias foundation, this album will improve the lives of vulnerable and underprivileged children in Argentina in the hopes of transforming their future.

In Dario's words: "This is another example of just how compassionate, unified, and thoughtful the rock community can be when there are those in need."

Packed with emotion, tight harmonies, and featuring some of the best musicians in the world, Vox Popurri - Vol. I is a must-have for any rock lover. When the album ends, you'll either regret never learning Spanish or find yourself singing along with the catchy songs already. Experience the most far-reaching collaboration in Latin-American rock history!

Vox Popurri - Vol. I featuring:

Marty Friedman

Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, The Winnery Dogs)

Bruce Kulick (Kiss)

Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake)

Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Alice Cooper)

Alex Staropoli (Rhapsody of Fire)

Oliver Wakeman (Yes)

Brad Divens (Souls at Zero, Wrathchild America)

Chloe Trujillo

Walfredo Reyes Jr. (Santana, Chicago)

Adrián Barilari (Argentina's rock legend, singer of Rata Blanca)

Nico Borie (Chilean youtuber with more than 1.6M subscribers)

Cristian Lapolla (From A.N.I.M.A.L. one of the biggest metal bands in Latinamerica)

Tano Romano (Founder member of Hermética, legendary band in Argentina )

Kyle Brian (Vigil of war)

Wojtek Deregowski (Tina Karol)

Florencia Alba (Daraa)

... And many more!

