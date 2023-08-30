Karras Deliver 'Lutheran Blade' Video

(GSP) Karras upload their next attack with the video for their current single "Lutheran Blade." Featuring footage of the punishing French trio performing live.

"This music video was compiled during our GRIND TO THE VOID tour in October 2022 with French cult Grindcore band, Blockheads," explains singer/guitarist Diego Janson.

"Through the lyrics the band tell the story of Roland Doe dreaming about killing his proper family during his exorcism sessions... with a razor-sharp knife. The Lutheran doctrine, « by grace alone, through faith alone, scripture alone » guides Roland to dominate his blade and slay anyone who gets in his way. You will understand what 'sacramental laceration' means."

"Lutheran Blade," directed by Shtrak Productions, follows on the heels of the KARRAS' other video offerings including the 8-second assault "Demons Got Rhythm" and the hammering "Roland Doe," whose music video was shot in the catacombs of Paris. All 3 songs come from their sophomore effort, 'We Poison Their Young,' out Sept 29th.

'We Poison Their Young' will be released on Digipak CD, digital download & streaming outlets, as well as two variants of colored vinyl - 300 copies of red and black splatter available at stores and online, or the 100 copies on black and white marble variant exclusive direct only from the band and label. T-shirt bundle options also exist at our label webstore or Bandcamp.

