Tim Montana Premieres 'Devil You Know' Video

(Atom Splitter) For as much as singer/songwriter/guitarist Tim Montana may be known as a wild man (and he certainly is), he really asserts himself as a tried-and-true storyteller with his new single "Devil You Know." He has shared the video today.

The song finds Montana exploring his moody, rock 'n' roll roots, as the song is propelled forward by the high-octane riffs that introduce the song's gritty and emotionally crackling and lyrically raw chorus. "Devil You Know" certainly shows off a different side of Montana's musical personality and fans of bands like Foo Fighters, Staind, Godsmack, Theory of a Deadman, and Three Days Grace will easily gravitate towards the propulsive rhythms and energy.

The accompanying visual finds Montana in various performance states, knuckling down on his guitar. Drawing on his own experience growing up without his biological father, only to find that he wasn't the man he'd hoped he would be, "Devil You Know" is a grunge ballad for everyone who's suffered through the let down. The concept that in life, there are "the devils you know" and "the devils you don't" showcases Montana at his most lyrically honest, emoting soulfully through grizzly vocals. Married with four kids of his own, "Devil You Know" is his dedication to "be the dad I never had," a relatable, familiar circumstance for so many to attach.

Related Stories

More Tim Montana News