Alice Cooper Streams New Album 'Road'

Bruce Henne | 08-30-2023

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming his new album, "Road", in sync with its August 25 release via earMUSIC. "Road" is now available in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colors.

Produced by longtime Cooper collaborator Bob Ezrin, the project was written, composed and recorded with the rocker's bandmates - guitarists Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henrikson and Nita Strauss, bassist Chuck Garric, and drummer Glen Sobel.

Alice has been performing across the globe for decades; complementing the album's "road" theme, the 2023 package includes a bonus DVD/Blu-ray featuring Alice's full live show at France's Hellfest in 2022.

Cooper is currently playing dates on a US tour, with shows scheduled into late October. Stream "Road" in full here.

