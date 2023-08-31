(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming his new album, "Road", in sync with its August 25 release via earMUSIC. "Road" is now available in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colors.
Produced by longtime Cooper collaborator Bob Ezrin, the project was written, composed and recorded with the rocker's bandmates - guitarists Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henrikson and Nita Strauss, bassist Chuck Garric, and drummer Glen Sobel.
Alice has been performing across the globe for decades; complementing the album's "road" theme, the 2023 package includes a bonus DVD/Blu-ray featuring Alice's full live show at France's Hellfest in 2022.
Cooper is currently playing dates on a US tour, with shows scheduled into late October. Stream "Road" in full here.
Alice Cooper Rocks 'School's Out' In Latest Road Album Preview
Evanescence, Alice Cooper and Granny 4 Barrel Members Launch Killington Pit
Alice Cooper Shares 'Welcome to The Show' Lyric Video
Alice Cooper Releases New Song 'Welcome To The Show'
Duran Duran Announce 'Danse Macabre' Album- Imagine Dragons Share 'Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)'- Guns N' Roses- U2- Pink Floyd- more
Carrie Underwood Rocks Nashville With Guns N' Roses- Jon Pardi Takes 'Your Heart Or Mine' To No. 1- Zach Bryan- more
Road Trip: A King is Born: A Visit to the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi
Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area
Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour
Caught In The Act: Ted Nugent Rocks Chicagoland
W.A.S.P. Announce The 7 Savage Boxset
Greta Van Fleet Release 'The Falling Sky' Video
Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of Sturgis and Fargo Concerts
Alice Cooper Streams New Album 'Road'
Peter Frampton Announces Fall US Tour Dates
Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray, Tonic and Fastball Kicking Off Tour
Blood Ceremony Release 'Powers Of Darkness'
Hyro The Hero Celebrating Album Release By Rocking Hometown