Blood Lightning Release 'The Dying Starts' Video

(PS) Boston heavy metal unit Blood Lightning have released their new video "The Dying Starts". Their self-titled debut album will be issued on October 20th through Ripple Music.

Comprising members of GOZU, Sam Black Church, Worshipper and We're All Gonna Die, the band was formed with one thing in mind: get back to the real essence of heavy metal. No pretense. No subgenres to fit into. Only badass, straightforward, hard-hitting heavy metal with a nod to old-school NWOBHM with contemporary firepower.

They teamed up with award-winning producer and engineer Benny Grotto (Rolling Stones, Aerosmith), and mastering legend Alan Douches (Motörhead, Mastodon, High On Fire) to record five original songs and one Black Sabbath cover, for what would become their thunderous self-titled debut album.

