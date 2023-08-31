Jaded Truth Unleash 'Bottom Of The Bottle' Video

(IC) Canadian Rockers Jaded Truth unleash "Bottom Of the Bottle", the next video from their upcoming EP "Bitter". "Bottom of the bottle" is the epic final track on the "Bitter" EP. Inspired by stoner rock, doom & gloom by bands like black sabbath & type o negative. The lyrics deal with the struggles of addiction and abuse. "

With their new EP "Bitter" the band has written 6 tracks which are definitive of their sound with elements of grunge, metal, punk, & stoner rock. The EP 7s scheduled for a September 8th release.

Jaded Truth was formed in 2019 in St John's Newfoundland. It all began when Kyle Woodland & Aaron Jones were looking for a drummer after the demise of their previous band. They soon recrutied Michael Small behind the kit and began writing songs. Influenced by the 90's bands of seattle such as Nirvana & Alice in chains, jaded truth has a heavy & dirty sound with influences of punk & metal.

2020 the band released their debut album Rx, which was a concept album about insomnia & addiction. They soon followed up in 2021 with Tsukimono which was mastered by legendary grunge producer Jack Endino.

