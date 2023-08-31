Kid Kapichi Highlight Hastings United FC With 'Let's Get To Work' Video

(FP) Emerging "power punk" sensations Kid Kapichi are set to electrify us all once again with their highly infectious new single, "Let's Get To Work", set for release today on Spinefarm Records.

"Let's Get To Work" is an agitated blast of danceable and defiant punk, and an anthem for "all the dreamers, the 'don't stop believers'". The title of the track says it all.

"It's a motivational song about getting a job done yourself," says enigmatic frontman Jack Wilson. "That's really important, especially at a time like this when you can't rely on the government. You're more reliant on your friends, family and loved ones to come together because no one else is going to help us."

The accompanying music video for "Let's Get To Work" takes viewers into the hallowed grounds of the band's beloved Hastings United FC. The club, known for its rich history and passionate community, provided the perfect backdrop for the band's playful narrative.

"My two biggest loves (and often biggest sources of stress) in life will always be music and football. So to be able to combine them in this latest shoot was a lot of fun.", says Jack.

"That was reinforced by the fact we were able to work so closely with Hastings United to make it a reality. We absolutely love the club and they hold many of the same values we think are important surrounding the community, which we cherish so much. Apologies to the groundsman who was re-seeding the pitch that day. I'm sure you absolutely loved having us there ruining all your hard work"

