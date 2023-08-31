Molybaron Unleash 'Reality Show' Video

(RAM) French/Irish alternative rock-metal outfit Molybaron, known for their energetic, hard-hitting sound, are set to release their new album Something Ominous in just 2 weeks, on September 15th, via InsideOutMusic/Sony Music.

Today, Molybaron are pleased to share the epic third single from the album "Reality Show," a high-energy track, fusing driving guitars and bass with soaring synths, alongside a catchy memorable vocal melody.

Formed in Paris, early 2015, by Dublin-born singer/guitarist Gary Kelly, Molybaron have become one of the most talked-about bands in the modern metal scene. Fusing together elements of alt rock, hard rock, and modern metal to create an eclectic, sonically dynamic experience, Molybaron deliver an intensely raw, original musical signature, appealing to fans across the genres.

