Return to Dust Premiere 'Cellophane' Video

(CN) Los Angeles-based grunge trio, Return to Dust, have released a music video for their latest single, "Cellophane" taken off their debut EP, "The Black Road" via Jim Kaufman Productions.

After racking up over 2 million TikTok views within a weekend, see HERE, the band's fan base has skyrocketed. The TIkTok featuring the band's single, "Belly Up" swiftly impacted the band's trajectory - nearly a million streams, 70K Spotify Monthly Listeners, and you can now catch over 70,000 fans across all socials waiting for their next glimpse of Return to Dust.

Still on the high of selling out the Viper Room at the EP release show, the band's previous single, "Losing Faith" even earned a stamp of approval from rock's very own, Allison Hagendorf, as it was featured on episode of her podcast's Sound Advice. The trio are continuing to catch fire, as none other than Matt Pinfield tagged in and showcased the band on KLOS' "New And Approved". With the success of their debut EP and the demand for a video of the fan-favorite track, it's no surprise that Return to Dust are returning with more cinematic content.

Speaking on today's single release, the band shares: "Cellophane is about fabrication. Whether it's you trying to be someone you're not or someone portraying you falsely, there is always a truth somewhere below the plastic.

The video highlights feelings of entrapment whether it's fighting heavy chains under water or more extreme examples like an entire bedroom being covered in cellophane."

Sharing insight as the director of the "Cellophane" video, Matt Akana continues: "We all pushed ourselves far out of our comfort zones to create the best visual we've made. The track has such depth and darkness to it that we wanted to reflect that on the screen as well as channel feelings of discomfort, hopelessness and rage in the viewers. We really leaned into visually representing the lyrics on screen and created an underwater world of darkness, rooms wrapped in plastic and bloody hearts."

Return to Dust, who are heavily inspired by the legendary Alice In Chains, have already cultivated a reputation in the local Los Angeles music scene before the release of their debut EP, "The Black Road" produced by none other than Jim Kaufman (Everclear, Danny Worsnop, Night Riots, Helmet). With their remarkable cinematic approach, the rock trio are on track for an unforgettable year of touring and new music. Be sure to stay tuned for more Return to Dust news coming soon.

