Great Lake Swimmers Deliver 'Promise of Spring' Video

(BHM) Great Lake Swimmers release an official music video for the track "Promise of Spring" from their new album Uncertain Country. The new video joins four official videos for the album's singles: "Uncertain Country," "Swimming Like Flying," "When The Storm Has Passed," "Moonlight, Stay Above."
The band also announces a new deluxe edition of Uncertain Country. Uncertain Country (Deluxe) will be released on September 29, 2023, and feature new acoustic versions of six album tracks: "Uncertain Country," "When The Storm Has Passed," "Swimming Like Flying," "Riverine," "Respect For All Living Things," and "Flight Paths."
Next Wednesday, September 13, their eagerly awaited Uncertain Country Tour begins in Canada. On top of a run of Canadian dates from September through November, and a slate of Canadian shows that happened earlier this summer, the band has announced twenty new US tour dates. The first handful will be in early October with a larger run of US dates from late October to mid November.
GREAT LAKE SWIMMERS - UNCERTAIN COUNTRY TOUR
September 13 @ Biltmore Theatre - Oshawa, ON
September 14 @ Isabel Bader Theatre - Kingston, ON
September 16 @ Le Ritz - Montreal, QC
September 27 @ Dominion Telegraph - Paris, ON
September 28 @ Royal City Mission - Guelph, ON
September 29 @ Bridgeworks - Hamilton, ON
October 3 @ Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN
October 4 @ The Southgate House Revival - Newport, KY
October 5 @ The Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI
October 7 @ Ignition Music Garage - Goshen, IN
October 10 @ Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB
October 11 @ Broadway Theatre - Saskatoon, SK
October 12 @ Festival Hall - Calgary, AB
October 13 @ Festival Place - Sherwood Park, AB
October 14 @ Rocky Mountain House, AB - Rival Trade Brewing Co
October 15 @ Bo's Bar & Stage - Red Deer , AB
October 18 @ Dream Café - Penticton, BC
October 19 @ Biltmore Theatre - Vancouver, BC
October 20 @ Capital Ballroom - Victoria, BC
October 21 @ Waverley Hotel - Cumberland, BC
October 22 @ Bez Arts Hub - Langley, BC
October 25 @ Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA
October 26 @ Café Du Nord - San Francisco, CA
October 27 @ Volcanic Theatre Pub - Bend, OR
October 29 @ Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA
November 1 @ Globe Hall - Denver, CO
November 2 @ The Slowdown - Omaha, NE
November 3 @ xBk - Des Moines, IA
November 4 @ Turf Club - St Paul, MN
November 5 @ Shank Hall - Milwaukee, WI
November 6 @ The Bur Oak - Madison, WI
November 7 @ SPACE - Evanston, IL
November 8 @ Rumba Café - Columbus, OH
November 9 @ Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
November 10 @ Hard Rock Cafe Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh, PA
November 12 @ Sellersville Theatre - Sellersville, PA
November 13 @ The Linda - Albany, NY
November 15 @ TD Music Hall, Massey Hall - Toronto, ON
November 17 @ Aeolian Hall - London, ON
