.

Michael Abdow Shares 'Eternity' Visualizer

09-07-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Michael Abdow Shares 'Eternity' Visualizer

(Freeman) Michael Abdow has released "Eternity", the second single from his upcoming solo album, 'Seance In Black'. The dreamy new track is accompanied by a visualizer.

The artist comments on his new single, "Some say that at the moment our bodies expire, we relive all of the moments of our lives in an instant, and that these events happen separately in time". ABDOW continues, 'Eternity' is a song about all of these moments being one and that time is an illusion. It's at the end of this ride that we experience and are reminded that our eternity is now."

ABDOW is known internationally to the metal world for his guitar playing in the band Fates Warning, as well as with Ray Alder and Last Chance to Reason. 'Séance In Black' serves as the Massachusetts native's fifth solo effort. It follows previous solo albums, 'Native Alien' (2010), 'Life Symbolic' (2013), 'E.S.O.' (2017), and 'Heart Signal' (2020) which features legendary bassist Tony Franklin and drummer Shawn Deneault.

Related Stories
Michael Abdow Shares 'Eternity' Visualizer

Singled Out: Michael Abdow's Seance In Black (Part I)

Singled Out: Michael Abdow's Weight Of The World

More Michael Abdow News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Static-X Release Video For One Of Wayne Static's Final Tracks- Fall Out Boy Announces So Much For (2our) Dust- Eric Clapton- more

Rolling Stones Stream New Single 'Angry' And Announce Hackney Diamonds Album- Megadeth Guitarist Drops Off Crush The World Tour- more

Day In Country

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen Lead Stagecoach Lineup- NEEDTOBREATHE Step In To Headline Moon River Music Festival- more

Reviews

Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation

Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago

On The Record: R.E.M.

Quick Flicks: Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar

The Waymores - Greener Pastures

Latest News

Static-X Release Video For One Of Wayne Static's Final Tracks 'Stay Alive'

Portugal. The Man Release 'Doubt' Video

Felicity And Greyson Zane Team For 'Emo Trash'

Metallica Share Montreal Performance Of 'Ride The Lightning'

Great Lake Swimmers Deliver 'Promise of Spring' Video

Good Rzn Share First Song From 'Falling In Slow Motion' EP

Michael Abdow Shares 'Eternity' Visualizer

Harm's Way Release Video For 'Undertow' Featuring King Woman