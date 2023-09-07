Michael Abdow Shares 'Eternity' Visualizer

(Freeman) Michael Abdow has released "Eternity", the second single from his upcoming solo album, 'Seance In Black'. The dreamy new track is accompanied by a visualizer.

The artist comments on his new single, "Some say that at the moment our bodies expire, we relive all of the moments of our lives in an instant, and that these events happen separately in time". ABDOW continues, 'Eternity' is a song about all of these moments being one and that time is an illusion. It's at the end of this ride that we experience and are reminded that our eternity is now."

ABDOW is known internationally to the metal world for his guitar playing in the band Fates Warning, as well as with Ray Alder and Last Chance to Reason. 'Séance In Black' serves as the Massachusetts native's fifth solo effort. It follows previous solo albums, 'Native Alien' (2010), 'Life Symbolic' (2013), 'E.S.O.' (2017), and 'Heart Signal' (2020) which features legendary bassist Tony Franklin and drummer Shawn Deneault.

