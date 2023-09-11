Rod Wave Announces North American Nostalgia Tour

(SRO) This fall, AG Entertainment Touring and Mammoth, Inc. proudly present the Rod Wave - Nostalgia Tour. This large-scale multi-city outing will feature Rod Wave headlining 35 of North America's top arenas coast-to-coast.

The tour will kick off on October 19 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE visiting major markets throughout the continent with supporting acts Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and Eelmatic. The full itinerary is below with tickets on sale to the public Thursday, September 14 at 10:00am local time.

The Rod Wave - Nostalgia Tour celebrates the St. Petersburg native's fourth studio album, Nostalgia, which will be released Friday, September 15. Nostalgia is the follow up to Rod's chart-topping, platinum certified Beautiful Mind album, which was also the fourth consecutive platinum-certified project of his career. The three singles that have been released from this year's album, including lead single "Fight The Feeling," have already amassed close to 350M streams to-date.



Rod Wave - Nostalgia Tour Dates

Thursday, October 19 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE

Friday, October 20 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN

Saturday, October 21 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI

Monday, October 23 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO

Tuesday, October 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

Thursday, October 26 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY

Friday, October 27 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

Sunday, October 29 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

Monday, October 30 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

Thursday, November 2 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON, CA

Saturday, November 4 at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD

Tuesday, November 7 at MVP Arena in Albany, NY

Wednesday, November 8 at TD Garden in Boston, MA

Thursday, November 9 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, November 11 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

Sunday, November 12 at Capital One Arena in Washington DC

Tuesday, November 14 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC

Wednesday, November 15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

Thursday, November 16 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

Saturday, November 18 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL

Sunday, November 19 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

Wednesday, November 22 at United Center in Chicago, IL

Friday, November 24 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK

Wednesday, November 29 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA

Thursday, November 30 at Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA

Monday, December 4 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA

Tuesday, December 5 at Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, AZ

Thursday, December 7 at Toyota Center in Houston, TX

Saturday, December 9 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX

Sunday, December 10 at Moody Center in Austin, TX

Tuesday, December 12 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA

Wednesday, December 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

Friday, December 15 at Amway Center in Orlando, FL

Sunday, December 17 at FLA Live in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Monday, December 18 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL

