Wind Rose Deliver 'Mine Mine Mine!' Video

09-12-2023

(Freeman) Dwarven metal force Wind Rose have unveiled a brand-new music video for their epic song, "Mine Mine Mine!", initially released on the band's 2019 release, 'Wintersaga'! As the Italians rapidly close in on 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, "Mine Mine Mine!" has reached almost seven million streams alone.

The unit will embark on their "European Warfront" 2023 headline tour with support from All For Metal and Seven Kingdoms this month, starting in Munich on September 20. Make sure to grab your tickets while you still can, and catch WIND ROSE live this autumn!

They had this to say, "Dwarf warriors from all around the world, we are proud to release the official videoclip for 'Mine Mine Mine'! This is a gift for you all to celebrate the beginning of our headlining tours season, starting this September in Europe. More dates will be announced soon!"

