Wind Rose Deliver 'Mine Mine Mine!' Video

(Freeman) Dwarven metal force Wind Rose have unveiled a brand-new music video for their epic song, "Mine Mine Mine!", initially released on the band's 2019 release, 'Wintersaga'! As the Italians rapidly close in on 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, "Mine Mine Mine!" has reached almost seven million streams alone.
The unit will embark on their "European Warfront" 2023 headline tour with support from All For Metal and Seven Kingdoms this month, starting in Munich on September 20. Make sure to grab your tickets while you still can, and catch WIND ROSE live this autumn!
They had this to say, "Dwarf warriors from all around the world, we are proud to release the official videoclip for 'Mine Mine Mine'! This is a gift for you all to celebrate the beginning of our headlining tours season, starting this September in Europe. More dates will be announced soon!"
Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo Another Surgery- Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Dates Due To Steven Tyler Injury- Red Fang Cancel Shows- more
Bruce Springsteen Postpones September Concerts Over Medical Issue- Pearl Jam Postpone Indianapolis Show- more
George Strait and Chris Stapleton Announce New Stadium Dates- Celebrate 100 Years Of Hank Williams 'Hank 100'- more
Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago
Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo Another Surgery
Couple Get Married in Mosh Pit At Dance Gavin Dance Show
Van Morrison Shares 'Shakin' All Over' To Announce New Album
From Ashes To New Announce The Blackout Tour Pt 1
Modern English Share New Single 'Long in The Tooth' And Announce New Album
Semisonic Stream New Song 'Out Of The Dirt'
Cat Power Sings Dylan Coming In November
Rock Legends Kansas Extend 50th Anniversary Tour