Erja Lyytinen Shares 'Diamonds On The Road (Live)' Video

(Noble) Finnish slide guitar sorceress Erja Lyytinen has released a video for "Diamonds On The Road (Live)", the title track to her new live album that will arrive on October 6th.

The Diamonds On The Road title track live single starts off with an oppressive mood that tells the story of a poor woman. She's left alone in a shabby home with a baby, while her man has snuck out to be with his rich lover. She plans revenge in her bitter mind and rushes out into the rising storm. The cinematic feel of the song unravels into a mean slide guitar solo and to the explosive double tempo by the band in this blues rock - slide chase.

"There's a slide solo in the outro, where I´m using lots of delay, whammy and distortion to create this gloomy feel," says Erja about the new live single, "I wanted to have a "Strat" sound on this solo, so I'm playing with my Fencer Custom Shop Stratocaster in open G - tuning.

Some may argue that music is born in the studio, but it comes to life and evolves when performed live on stage. With a live album, there is no safety net. You get one shot at capturing those perfect moments and preserving them forever.

With the pandemic now firmly in our rear-view mirror Erja Lyytinen and her band have toured relentlessly. With the high-flying Finn in top form, the artist decided to capture the magic of their live performances on their new concert album, Diamonds on the Road - Live 2023.

"When playing live, you've got one moment to get it right, and then the moment is gone," says Erja. "There is no correcting stuff later. It is very raw and exciting to play and sing at the same time. The adrenaline runs through your body, and everything around you affects your performance."

The release marks Erja Lyytinen's fourth live album, and follows on from Songs from the Road, Live in London, and Lockdown Live. The new album is the first concert release from the gifted guitarist to capture the post-Covid live experience.

"Diamonds on the Road was recorded towards the end of our Spring tour in March 2023," says Erja. "We played ten shows in a row, of which eight sold out. The band had a good flow going, and the songs were rolling nicely."

