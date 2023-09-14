The Smiths 'Jeane' Gets Power Pop Makeover

(SP) Minneapolis-based power pop / indie rock outfit The Persian Leaps present their new single 'Jeane', released via Land Ski Records. This propulsive and addictive rendition of one of The Smiths' lesser known tracks celebrates the band's colossal body of work and the impact it has had on so many people.
Originally released in 1983 as the B-side to 'This Charming Man' on 7-inch vinyl, it would later be re-released in several formats in 1992. Unpretentious and with pop sensibility, this version is a true delight.
Based in Minneapolis, The Persian Leaps surrounds principal songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Drew Forsberg, who wrote solo under that name for years before finally assembled a band in 2012. Steadily serving up 90s college rock-inspired compositions, their distinct sound is cleverly built on a magnetic alternative rock foundation.
The Spill Magazine says this is "striking, upbeat and invigorating... steadfast straightforward relatable and infectious power pop. They translate strong melodies and interesting themes into catchy songs with drive, positive energy and charm"
