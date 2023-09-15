Feral Family Deliver New Track 'This Side Of Me'

(Sonic) The first new music from Feral Family since they released their debut EP 'PLAYTEST' earlier this year, "This Side Of Me" is an antagonistic and antsy exploration of internal skirmishes that blister in the unconscious and constantly threaten to erupt.

A fuzzy and industrial-tinted anthem that sees churned-up riffs convulse against clanging drums and foreboding vocals that feel reminiscent of the troubling inner-thoughts that make up the tracks subject matter, singer Jamie explains: "This Side Of Me" conveys the idea of inner-conflict and the struggle to maintain a positive facade while dealing with personal demons. It tells the story of a person who is waiting to experience a past feeling once again, however they blame themselves for not being able to control their emotions. Despite surviving through difficult times, they eventually break down emotionally and leave a mark on someone else's life."

Already previewed by Radio X's John Kennedy, the DJ said "I couldn't resist playing it", whereas BBC Introducing's Alan Raw praised the track as "brilliant!". And there's more where that came from... An electric statement of intent from a band bristling with a new vengeance, "This Side Of Me" arrives alongside the announcement of Feral Family's self-titled new album, which is due in January 2024.

As their name suggests, Feral Family are hungry and relentless: it's in their DNA. Quietly simmering away in the seaside town of Bridlington on the East Coast of Yorkshire, their music has been hailed as "a perfect blend of haunting vocals mixed with an in-your-face sound akin to Foals" by BBC Introducing.

With a string of previous singles gaining airplay on the likes of Amazing Radio, Total Rock and BBC Introducing Humberside, Feral Family have attracted attention from a range of tastemakers including The Independent, God Is In The TV, Soundsphere Magazine and more. The band's previous single "Smother" was also praised by When The Horn Blows as "like a drug [that] hits the spot once again" and Flare Music dubbed earlier release "Spice King" as "a catastrophically raw form of originality... Unfathomably strong."

The band released their debut EP 'PLAYTEST' earlier this year - an impressive five-track release which bottled the lightning of their mesmeric live performance in the studio. Wildly independent and utterly driven, Feral Family continue to have a raison d'être to become known as one of the UK's most crucial live bands.

