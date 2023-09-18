KK's Priest Share Mini Documentary

() KK's Priest - the iconic heavy metal group of iconic Judas Priest alum and GRAMMY Award winning/nominated musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals), along with A.J. Mills (guitar), Tony Newton (bass) and Sean Elg (drums) - will proudly reveal their new sophomore offering, The Sinner Rides Again, on September 29, 2023 via Napalm Records!

Today, in anticipation of the approaching album release, the band has revealed a brand new, 13-minute documentary film directed by up and coming British filmmaker Sam Singer. The piece was filmed at the first official KK's Priest show this past July 6, 2023 at KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton, England. The documentary gives a raw, behind-the-scenes look at the band preparing for the concert, and includes exclusive live footage as well as personal commentary from K.K. Downing, Tim "Ripper" Owens, and the band.

On the heels of their highly-lauded 2021 debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner - which debuted within the Top 20 on charts in the United States, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Finland and more - KK's Priest return to sin again! With The Sinner Rides Again, KK's Priest double down on the ripping melodic force of their debut, Sermons Of The Sinner - which Metal Hammer UK dubbed "hugely enjoyable" and Metal Injection cited as boasting "catchy hooks and plenty of guitar wizardry". The Sinner Rides Again wields nine tracks of pure hellfire, produced and written by Downing and mixed/mastered by Jacob Hansen.

After stepping out of the Judas Priest spotlight, the return of K.K. Downing was uncertain. Nearly ten years after its onset, the genre-defining guitar icon returned from his hiatus with proof that he was nowhere ready to cease writing classic metal songs or to put away his famous Flying V guitars - taking part in acclaimed international comeback performances (including with his former Judas Priest bandmates when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022) that would act as harbingers of the formation of KK'S PRIEST.

Downing was recently quoted saying, "We've lost a lot of great people - Dio, Lemmy, for example - but this amazing and unique style of music must be preserved for as long as possible and I feel it within me to continue to play my role, as I always have, and to defend this metal genre, which we all know and love." The Sinner Rides Again is a testament to this call for the classics while speeding full force into the future, delivered by some of heavy metal's most essential performers.

