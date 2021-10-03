KK's Priest Deliver 'Return Of The Sentinel'

KK's Priest celebrated the release of their debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner", by sharing a music video for the epic track "Return Of The Sentinel".

The band features former Judas Priest guitarist, KK Downing and former vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens, along with Tony Newton, AJ Mills and Sean Elg.

As the title suggests, the 9 minute track is a nod to the classic Judas Priest track as well as including references to the sci fi greats. Downing had this to say, "The Return of the Sentinel"song and video defines the whole sound and image of the evolution of true and classic metal... Metal that is such an important part of all of us that have been on this wonderful journey together". Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > KKs Priest