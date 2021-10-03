.

KK's Priest Deliver 'Return Of The Sentinel'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-03-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album cover art

KK's Priest celebrated the release of their debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner", by sharing a music video for the epic track "Return Of The Sentinel".

The band features former Judas Priest guitarist, KK Downing and former vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens, along with Tony Newton, AJ Mills and Sean Elg.

As the title suggests, the 9 minute track is a nod to the classic Judas Priest track as well as including references to the sci fi greats. Downing had this to say, "The Return of the Sentinel"song and video defines the whole sound and image of the evolution of true and classic metal... Metal that is such an important part of all of us that have been on this wonderful journey together". Watch the video below:

Related Stories


KK's Priest Deliver 'Return Of The Sentinel'

News > KKs Priest

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more

David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more

David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video- Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion- Ghost- Mastodon- more

AC/DC 'Through The Mists Of Time' Video- Mark Hoppus Is Cancer Free- Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago

Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still

Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021

Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses

Metallica Cover Blacklist Project On New Podcast Episode

August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19

Motley Crue Releasing Remastered 'Too Fast For Love'

Liam Gallagher Returning To Knebworth Park To Celebrate New Album

All Hail The Yeti Unleash 'Bury Your Memory' Video

Eddie Montgomery Shares 'My Son' Video

As I Lay Dying's Nick Hipa Returns With Mire