Alice Cooper Goes Behind The Tracks Of New Album 'The Road'

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is sharing a behind the scenes look at the songs featured on his latest album, "The Road." Produced by longtime Cooper collaborator Bob Ezrin, the project was written, composed and recorded with the rocker's bandmates - guitarists Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henrikson and Nita Strauss, bassist Chuck Garric, and drummer Glen Sobel.

In the first installment of "Behind The Tracks", Alice talks about the first five songs on the album, starting with the opening tune, "I'm Alice." "A song that Ryan Roxie brought in," Cooper reveals. "We just blew it up into this incredible opening song where Alice is just "I'M ALICE!" Big and crazy and really cool. It can only be an opening song."

The rocker also shares insight into "Welcome To The Show", "All Over The World", "Dead Don't Dance" and "Go Away." Get more song details from Alice and stream the "I'm Alice" video here.

Related Stories

Hard Rock Is Going To Come Back In A Big Way Says Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper Streams New Album 'Road'

Alice Cooper Rocks 'School's Out' In Latest Road Album Preview

Evanescence, Alice Cooper and Granny 4 Barrel Members Launch Killington Pit

More Alice Cooper News