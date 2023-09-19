.

Alice Cooper Goes Behind The Tracks Of New Album 'The Road'

Bruce Henne | 09-19-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Alice Cooper Goes Behind The Tracks Of New Album 'The Road'

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is sharing a behind the scenes look at the songs featured on his latest album, "The Road." Produced by longtime Cooper collaborator Bob Ezrin, the project was written, composed and recorded with the rocker's bandmates - guitarists Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henrikson and Nita Strauss, bassist Chuck Garric, and drummer Glen Sobel.

In the first installment of "Behind The Tracks", Alice talks about the first five songs on the album, starting with the opening tune, "I'm Alice." "A song that Ryan Roxie brought in," Cooper reveals. "We just blew it up into this incredible opening song where Alice is just "I'M ALICE!" Big and crazy and really cool. It can only be an opening song."

The rocker also shares insight into "Welcome To The Show", "All Over The World", "Dead Don't Dance" and "Go Away." Get more song details from Alice and stream the "I'm Alice" video here.

Related Stories
Alice Cooper Goes Behind The Tracks Of New Album 'The Road'

Hard Rock Is Going To Come Back In A Big Way Says Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper Streams New Album 'Road'

Alice Cooper Rocks 'School's Out' In Latest Road Album Preview

Evanescence, Alice Cooper and Granny 4 Barrel Members Launch Killington Pit

More Alice Cooper News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Undergoing His 'Final Surgery'- Imagine Dragons 'Children Of The Sky' Video- Puscifer Halloween Streaming Event- more

blink-182 Announce Reunion Album 'ONE MORE TIME'- KK's Priest Share Mini Documentary- more

Day In Country

The Oak Ridge Boys American Made: Farewell Tour- Spotify Celebrates Release Of New Dan + Shay Album Bigger Houses- more

Reviews

Classics: Dio's Holy Diver (40 years)

Quick Flicks: Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius - Behind the Curtain: Live at ProgStock

Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont

Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Undergoing His 'Final Surgery'

Imagine Dragons Share Cinematic 'Children Of The Sky' Video

Michael Voss Shares Video From 'Rockers Rollin' (A Tribute To Rick Parfitt)' Album

The Polyphonic Spree Unveil 'Galloping Seas (Section 44)' Visualizer

Bachman-Turner Overdrive Returns With Back In Overdrive Tour

Steven Wilson Releases 'What Life Brings' Video

Frank Turner's Bandmates The Sleeping Souls Announce Debut Album

Mind Incision Deliver 'The Awakening'