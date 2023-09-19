Alice Cooper Goes Behind The Tracks Of New Album 'The Road'

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is sharing a behind the scenes look at the songs featured on his latest album, "The Road." Produced by longtime Cooper collaborator Bob Ezrin, the project was written, composed and recorded with the rocker's bandmates - guitarists Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henrikson and Nita Strauss, bassist Chuck Garric, and drummer Glen Sobel.
In the first installment of "Behind The Tracks", Alice talks about the first five songs on the album, starting with the opening tune, "I'm Alice." "A song that Ryan Roxie brought in," Cooper reveals. "We just blew it up into this incredible opening song where Alice is just "I'M ALICE!" Big and crazy and really cool. It can only be an opening song."
The rocker also shares insight into "Welcome To The Show", "All Over The World", "Dead Don't Dance" and "Go Away." Get more song details from Alice and stream the "I'm Alice" video here.
Hard Rock Is Going To Come Back In A Big Way Says Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper Streams New Album 'Road'
Alice Cooper Rocks 'School's Out' In Latest Road Album Preview
Evanescence, Alice Cooper and Granny 4 Barrel Members Launch Killington Pit
Ozzy Osbourne Undergoing His 'Final Surgery'- Imagine Dragons 'Children Of The Sky' Video- Puscifer Halloween Streaming Event- more
blink-182 Announce Reunion Album 'ONE MORE TIME'- KK's Priest Share Mini Documentary- more
The Oak Ridge Boys American Made: Farewell Tour- Spotify Celebrates Release Of New Dan + Shay Album Bigger Houses- more
Classics: Dio's Holy Diver (40 years)
Quick Flicks: Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius - Behind the Curtain: Live at ProgStock
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
Ozzy Osbourne Undergoing His 'Final Surgery'
Imagine Dragons Share Cinematic 'Children Of The Sky' Video
Michael Voss Shares Video From 'Rockers Rollin' (A Tribute To Rick Parfitt)' Album
The Polyphonic Spree Unveil 'Galloping Seas (Section 44)' Visualizer
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Returns With Back In Overdrive Tour
Steven Wilson Releases 'What Life Brings' Video
Frank Turner's Bandmates The Sleeping Souls Announce Debut Album
Mind Incision Deliver 'The Awakening'