Little Man Tate Announce First New Album In Over A Decade

(Sonic) Sheffield indie-rockers Little Man Tate have shared details of their first studio album in over a decade, 'Welcome To The Rest Of Your Life' (out 17 November 2023). The announcement follows the release of the band's new single "Undercover Lovers" last month, and comes ahead of a UK headline tour this October.

Picking up right where they left off over ten years ago, 'Welcome To The Rest Of Your Life' sees Little Man Tate deftly tap into the band's original unremitting magic with a fresh, fully-grown twist.

Available on vinyl, cassette, CD and digital from 17 November 2023, the record captures the four-piece's original indie charm with a nod to the lives, loves and losses they've experienced during their time on hiatus. As frontman Jon Windle explains:

"We became known for writing observational songs with interesting characters in them, often based on people we knew or had met. When we sat down and started writing again we didn't want to move away from that, but we are 15 years down the line now so reference points change. We've been through marriages, loss, having kids, some of us getting divorced, and I think that comes across in the music. It's still Little Man Tate... it's just Little Man Tate a bit more grown up!"

Earlier this year the band also shared the first bit of new material to be taken from the album, "Undercover Lovers". A playful hark back to the golden days of indie-rock, the rampant rollercoaster of a track sees runaway riffs thread their way through playful, bouncing choruses and Little Man Tate's distinct tongue-in-cheek take on storytelling.

Stalwarts of Sheffield's famously thriving indie scene, the mid-noughties saw Little Man Tate rub shoulders with the likes of Bromheads Jacket, Milburn, Reverend & The Makers and Arctic Monkeys to put the Steel City back on the musical map.

Forming in 2005, the band announced themselves with infectious debut single "The Agent", with a sold-out vinyl run instantly lapped up by almost 2000 fans quick to recognise something special in the making.

Followed by the unprecedented Top 40 hit "What? What You Got?", Little Man Tate were earmarked as one of the UK's hottest prospects and ignited a bidding war amongst multiple record labels. Signing with V2 Records in 2006, the band invaded the Top 40 once more with their following string of singles including "House Party At Boothy's" and "Sexy In Latin". The band's sensational debut album 'About What You Know' was released in the same year, and climbed to #27 in the UK Albums Chart.

Staking their place as a must-see on the live circuit, Little Man Tate stepped up to huge slots at festivals such as Reading and Leeds, and played a momentous show at Blackpool's iconic Empress Ballroom.

Swiftly following up their debut, 2008 saw the band release their second and final album 'Nothing Worth Having Comes Easy', before making the difficult decision to part ways. Playing two phenomenal sold-out shows in their hometown, Little Man Tate bowed out of music with a bang.

Having conquered the dancefloors of the indie discos and put pop-stars out of place in the UK charts, Little Man Tate achieved in just four years what most bands could only dream of. Then, after an almost 15 year hiatus, the band returned in 2021 for two triumphant comeback shows in Sheffield.

Reforming with their original line-up of Jon Windle, Edward 'Maz' Marriott, Ben Surtees and Dan Fields, Little Man Tate have since appeared at Victorious and Tramlines festivals and supported The Enemy across the UK.

Continuing their riotous reunion victory lap, the band are set to head out on a headline tour of the UK this October, ahead of the release of the new album 'Welcome To The Rest Of Your Life'. Kicking off in Newcastle on 12 October, find full dates and details below.

'WELCOME TO THE REST OF YOUR LIFE' TRACKLIST

1. Cheap Stolen Kisses

2. Undercover Lovers

3. Down In The Gutter

4. You Rub Me Up The Wrong Way

5. 23

6. Get Up, Get Out

7. Kiss And Just Be Friends

8. Two Lives

9. We Can Be The Gossip

10. One Last Song

LITTLE MAN TATE UK TOUR 2023

OCTOBER

12 NEWCASTLE Riverside

13 MANCHESTER O2 Ritz

14 CLITHEROE The Grand

15 GLASGOW The Garage

18 SOUTHAMPTON Engine Rooms

19 NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

20 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

21 SHEFFIELD O2 Academy

26 LONDON O2 Academy Islington

28 HULL The Welly

