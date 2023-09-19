Singled Out: Sandy Bell's Monster Trying To Be A Lover

Acclaimed alternative musician, singer-songwriter Sandy Bell just released her new album, "ENTELECHY" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the single "Monster Trying To Be A Lover". Here is the story:

"Monster Trying to be a Lover" { or... the Love Avoidant Cheer Song } I was not designed to be in a relationship. At least that's how it feels sometimes.. There was a period of time where I felt like a caged animal and would intentionally bite any hand that tried to feed me. I was a beast.

One fine summer day, using some pretty cutting & manipulative words, I hurt someone I deeply loved. The worst part is that what I said - I said on purpose. I hurt someone -.... on purpose. I looked in their eyes and thought - 'Why in the world would you ever do something like this?' This was an alarming realization that forced me deep down into my psyche only to find that I have a very savage part of me that is in desperate need of an evolutionary assist. And it turned out that the pain I was capable of causing others, is a hurt that I carry inside toward myself.

What if I just started by naming that very part of me that is capable of depravity? And what if - once named - I owned them, and maybe even started to understand them, and invite them into the very wholeness of my being. It was a mere glimpse of the beginning of an internal integration which has served me well thus far. I started writing the song 'Monster Trying to be a Lover' as an apology to my Lover, and ended up falling in Love with the monster inside of me.

