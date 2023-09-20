Shining Hours 'Feeling So Fine' With New Single

(CGZ) The Shining Hours have just released their latest track titled "Feeling So Fine." The song openly explores the bittersweet emotions of relationships that ultimately end up being adverse by their very nature. The Shining Hours aims to inspire listeners with their well-blended, energetic tracks that evoke a sense of nostalgia.

The track is a perfect representation of the band's sound that combines elements of alternative indie and dream pop. "Feeling So Fine" is an engaging flow that is mellifluously remarkable. Within the framework of design The Shining Hours melodic flow works, it most definitely resonates and covers all music points.

'"Feeling So Fine" is the latest track recorded by The Shining Hours. The song inspires bittersweet feelings of being caught up in ephemeral, indulgent relationships that knowingly end up being detrimental in the end. It exemplifies the band's sound of alternative indie/dream pop with a feel across multiple eras, from 80s to modern rock. The music is a mix of reverb-drenched guitar riffs and a booming rhythm section, melded in a melodic swirl of raw energy. The band looks to inspire others with well blended, energetic tracks with a sense of nostalgia."' - The Shining Hours

