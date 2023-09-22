Bad Company's Paul Rodgers Streams First New Solo Album In 25 Years

Legendary Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers is streaming his first new solo album in almost 25 years, entitled "Midnight Rose". The Press House sent over the following details:

Revered for his gutsy, blues-based vocals and soulful songwriting, Paul Rodgers is a musical innovator who has successfully reinvented himself over the course of a five-decade career. He is best known for his work with the iconic bands Free, Bad Company, and The Firm, featuring Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page. Today, Rodgers continues building his legacy with Midnight Rose, an album of all new, original material. The project, out on Sun Records, will be his first solo studio release in nearly 25 years.

Whether he was exploring blues with Free, or adrenalized rock n' roll with supergroup Bad Company, the Sun legacy has never been far from Rodgers's music. "Sun introduced me to musicians Howlin' Wolf, Little Walter, Elvis Presley, and many others who set me on my musical adventures," Rodgers says. Now, with Midnight Rose, Rodgers's musical adventures are taking him to where rock n' roll was born, Sun Records.

The tight and varied 8-song album is a celebration of a storied career and an uplifting, inspired look towards the future. It boasts a balance of swaggering, high-octane rockers, bluesy mid-tempo numbers, and power balladry. Midnight Rose features Rodgers' quintessential, larger-than-life vocals in a whole new chapter of his career and life.

Here, he struts through all-original new tracks like the brawny, rock-infused, "Living It Up," and the gospel-tinged "Take Love" which fans may recognize from live shows during his tenure fronting Queen + Paul Rodgers. Time hasn't tamed this stadium superstar, and the modern rock anthem "Photo Shooter" showcases Rodgers' one-of-a-kind vocals sounding as pristine and powerful as ever. As Robert Plant said, "Paul Rodgers is the voice of all British voices." The contemporary "Coming Home'' draws you into its force field. The album's closer, "Melting," is a sweeping ballad that features the full-range of Rodgers's dynamic vocals. Multiple tracks from Midnight Rose are mastered in vibrant Dolby Atmos spatial audio.

"This was a collaborative album in its true sense - from the musicians to the producers and engineers to all at Sun Records," Rodgers said. "Everyone tapped into their own unique creative gifts and stood behind 'Midnight Rose,' we can all celebrate this release as one."

"'Midnight Rose' is deep, revealing and very personal to me," he continued. "Raw, real, emotionally charged and sent from my heart to the fans. At times, life challenges you but if you believe, miracles do exist... this will make more sense in the weeks to come."

Available on both vinyl and CD, the album was produced by Cynthia Rodgers and Bob Rock and was recorded at Roper Recording and The Warehouse in British Columbia over the last 18 months with unique album artwork contributed by Paul and his love of 26 years, Cynthia.

"Paul Rodgers has always been a musical trailblazer and has one of the most iconic voices in the history of rock and roll," said Dominic Pandiscia, Chief Strategy Officer, Sun Label Group. "With 'Midnight Rose,' we see a legendary artist returning to his roots, delivering an album that not only celebrates his remarkable journey but one that will continue to influence musicians and vocalists for generations to come."

