Singled Out: Chasing Airplanes' Constellations

Tampa metalcore crew Chasing Airplanes just released their new single "Constellations" from their forthcoming album "Kaleidoscopes", and to celebrate we asked Kyle Jeffcoat to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Constellations the combination of metalcore and synthwave that were present on the previous two singles Red and Pink Trans Am. We wanted to create a track that included elements from bands like The Midnight and Timecop 1983 with some of our metalcore influences like Erra or Silent Planet. We're very happy with the combination that emerged as we began writing and were able to carry it through to the end.

Lyrically the song explores the nature of our place in the universe. All of us were raised in very religious homes and have taken an unexpected spiritual journey from that. The song deals with the unknowable nature of our existence and the realization of that. It is quite remarkable the similarities that all four of us took departing from our upbringings and we wanted to capture that within this song. My favorite line from the song is "we manufacture hope for how else are we to cope." This is a direct acknowledgement of how we are all searching for a purpose to our existence so we can cope with it.

We poured a lot of ourselves into this song and feel like it is a good representation of the album both musically and lyrically. We are striving to combine melodic moments with heavy ones so the listener is never bored and is always engaged. We sincerely hope you enjoy it.

