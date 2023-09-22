Singled Out: Jess Kellie Adams's The Baggage

Rising country artist Jess Kellie Adams just released her new single "The Baggage", which was produced and cowritten by Dean Sams on Lonestar. To celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I desire a love that accepts me for everything I am, and I desire to give that kind of love in return. When I find this type of love, I cherish and embrace it! That is what my song "The Baggage" is about. Loving someone for being perfectly them! As we are transitioning into the season famously known for recognizing all that we have to be thankful for, I wanted to release a song that is steeped in that message in a fresh way.

"The Baggage" was the first song written for an EP I will be releasing in 2024. It was written with and produced by Dean Sams, who is a founding member of Lonestar. It has been a rewarding process working hard in the studio with Dean writing and recording these songs. The EP will focus on everything I want to say in my debut project. Momentum for this EP started back on July 28, 2023, when I released my first song off the EP, "Homemade," as an introduction to my story.

Music is my passion and is the way I share my light with others. I call my brand of music "Grit with Grace Country" because that's who I am. My goal is to empower others through my songs, which often have a traditional country backbone while being a little rough around the edges. I hope you'll take a moment to listen to "The Baggage", available everywhere starting today, and follow along with my journey at jesskellieadams.com.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself below:

