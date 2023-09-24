Dragonette Celebrates Twennies Deluxe With 'Literally Dead' Visualzier

(BMG) Electro-pop powerhouse artist Dragonette, aka songwriter/producer Martina Sorbara, today releases the deluxe version of 2022 album Twennies via BMG featuring 8 bonus tracks. The newly extended product features the four remixes previously released as singles (by The Knocks, Emily Nash, Ty Sunderland and Baby Weight) and boasts two unreleased remixes by The Fantasy Clinic (Don Vaillancourt), an acoustic version of 'Winning,' and a brand-new original track titled 'Literally Dead' - a collaboration between Dragonette and Big Data.

Sorbara says of the release: "I'm so excited to bring a fresh twist to Twennies with the Deluxe version. I've teamed up with friends and peers who have remixed some of my favourite tracks, along with a new original with Big Data called 'Literally Dead.' This album holds a special place in my heart and I can't wait to share this new layer of creativity with the Twennies Deluxe."

Reflecting on the songwriting process of 'Literally Dead,' Big Data recalls, "Martina and I first worked together nearly 10 years ago on the first Big Data record. I'm so glad to now be a part of one of hers. We started this one over Zoom with no real agenda, just having fun with a track, and what evolved was a funeral (borderline homicidal?) send-off to an ex-lover, as sung by a 60's girl-group... because, why not?"

On Twennies, Sorbara chose to work with one creative partner for the entire project-the Los Angeles-based producer Dan Farber (Dizzee Rascal, Lizzo). The two artists spent several weeks together holed up in Sorbara's Toronto studio, where they wrote the majority of the record. "I've never concentrated on working on an album like that; just living and breathing this one thing," she shares.

The album was praised by critics worldwide with The Guardian calling it "elegant synthpop". All Music lauded, "With 'Twennies', Sorbara embraces soulful clarity, not to mention her knack for memorable pop grooves that comes with age and experience. It's a sound you can definitely feel."

With a career spanning over fifteen years, Dragonette has scored numerous global hits including "Pick Up the Phone," "Let it Go," "Tokyo Nights" with Digital Farm Animals and Shaun Frank, "Outlines" with Mike Mago, "Slow Song" with The Knocks, and the chart-topping "Hello" with Martin Solveig, which garnered a JUNO Award win for 'Dance Recording of the Year' and returned to the Billboard Dance Charts just last year. Collaborating with the world's biggest DJs including Martin Garrix, Basement Jaxx, Kaskade, Galantis, and more, Dragonette's musical diversity knows no bounds, and as a songwriter her credits include Keith Urban, Cyndi Lauper, Pretty Sister, and Carly Rae Jepsen, among others.

Creative versatility shines across Dragonette's four acclaimed studio albums, including Galore (2007), which earned Dragonette a JUNO nomination for 'Breakthrough Group of the Year', the JUNO-nominated Fixin To Thrill (2009), the JUNO-nominated Bodyparts (2012), and 2016's Royal Blues. With global headlining credits too numerous to list, Dragonette has also supported the likes of Duran Duran, New Order, Ke$ha, and Miike Snow, and amassed major festival credits, playing to thousands of fans at Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza.

With Twennies Dragonette moves into the newest chapter of her illustrious career, looking forward with more wisdom, experience and confidence than ever before, and creating her best work to date.

Twennies (Deluxe) tracklist:

01. Seasick

02. Hysteria

03. New Suit

04. Twennies

05. T-Shirt

06. Winning

07. Stormy

08. This Is All You Get

09. Good Intentions

10. Outie

11. Winning (The Fantasy Clinic Remix)

12. New Suit (Baby Weight Remix)

13. T-Shirt (Ty Sunderland Remix)

14. Twennies (The Knocks Remix)

15. Twennies (Emily Nash Remix)

16. Literally Dead - with Big Data

17. Winning (Acoustic)

18. Twennies (The Fantasy Clinic Remix)

Related Stories

More Dragonette News