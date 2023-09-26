FM Announce Old Habits Die Hard 40th Anniversary UK Tour

(Noble) FM are pleased to announce their "Old Habits Die Hard" 40th Anniversary UK Tour 2024 that will take in 15 dates throughout April, May and June of next year.

The band will perform songs from their past 13 albums including their 1984 debut album Indiscreet, plus Tough It Out, Metropolis, Synchronized and many more, plus songs from FM's forthcoming highly anticipated 14th studio album Old Habits Die Hard released in 2024.

The 40th Anniversary concerts will celebrate classic anthems spanning FM's illustrious 40-year career. "From our meeting in a Notting Hill pub in 1984 to our "one off" comeback gig at Firefest 2007, it's great to now arrive at our 40th Anniversary shows," says FM's drummer, Pete Jupp. "Who'd have thought we'd reach such a milestone?"

NANTWICH, CIVIC HALL

SATURDAY 30 MARCH 2024

BRIGHTON, CONCORDE

FRIDAY 5 APRIL 2024

MILTON KEYNES, STABLES

SATURDAY 6 APRIL 2024

NOTTINGHAM, RESCUE ROOMS

FRIDAY 3 MAY 2024

GATESHEAD, SAGE

SATURDAY 4 MAY 2024

LEEDS, BRUDENELL

SUNDAY 5 MAY 2024

BURY ST EDMUNDS, APEX

FRIDAY 10 MAY 2024

BIRMINGHAM, ASYLUM

SATURDAY 11 MAY 2024

CARDIFF, TRAMSHED

FRIDAY 17 MAY 2024

NEWBURY, ARLINGTON ARTS

SATURDAY 18 MAY 2024

EXETER, PHOENIX

SUNDAY 19 MAY 2024

SOUTHAMPTON, 1865

FRIDAY 24 MAY 2024

LONDON, DINGWALLS

SATURDAY 25 MAY 2024

GLASGOW, ORAN MOR

FRIDAY 31 MAY 2024

ABERDEEN, LEMON TREE

SATURDAY 1 JUNE 2024

