FM Announce Old Habits Die Hard 40th Anniversary UK Tour

(Noble) FM are pleased to announce their "Old Habits Die Hard" 40th Anniversary UK Tour 2024 that will take in 15 dates throughout April, May and June of next year.
The band will perform songs from their past 13 albums including their 1984 debut album Indiscreet, plus Tough It Out, Metropolis, Synchronized and many more, plus songs from FM's forthcoming highly anticipated 14th studio album Old Habits Die Hard released in 2024.
The 40th Anniversary concerts will celebrate classic anthems spanning FM's illustrious 40-year career. "From our meeting in a Notting Hill pub in 1984 to our "one off" comeback gig at Firefest 2007, it's great to now arrive at our 40th Anniversary shows," says FM's drummer, Pete Jupp. "Who'd have thought we'd reach such a milestone?"
NANTWICH, CIVIC HALL
SATURDAY 30 MARCH 2024
BRIGHTON, CONCORDE
FRIDAY 5 APRIL 2024
MILTON KEYNES, STABLES
SATURDAY 6 APRIL 2024
NOTTINGHAM, RESCUE ROOMS
FRIDAY 3 MAY 2024
GATESHEAD, SAGE
SATURDAY 4 MAY 2024
LEEDS, BRUDENELL
SUNDAY 5 MAY 2024
BURY ST EDMUNDS, APEX
FRIDAY 10 MAY 2024
BIRMINGHAM, ASYLUM
SATURDAY 11 MAY 2024
CARDIFF, TRAMSHED
FRIDAY 17 MAY 2024
NEWBURY, ARLINGTON ARTS
SATURDAY 18 MAY 2024
EXETER, PHOENIX
SUNDAY 19 MAY 2024
SOUTHAMPTON, 1865
FRIDAY 24 MAY 2024
LONDON, DINGWALLS
SATURDAY 25 MAY 2024
GLASGOW, ORAN MOR
FRIDAY 31 MAY 2024
ABERDEEN, LEMON TREE
SATURDAY 1 JUNE 2024
