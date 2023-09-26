Singled Out: Death Valley Dreams' Leave Me Alone Feat. Crobot's Brandon Yeagley

Death Valley Dreams just released their new single "Leave Me Alone" featuring guest vocals from Brandon Yeagley of Crobot. To celebrate we asked Nick Coyle to tell us about the track. The band features Coyle's ex-Cold bandmate Johnny Nova, as well as TJ Bell (Escape The Fate), Ryan Williams, and Jasper Joyner. Here is the story:

"Leave Me Alone" started as a song that guitarist, Johnny Nova and I were passing back and forth and working on separately. Then we got together and had a power session and finished most of it. We kept thinking it was missing something though. We were hearing a higher voice in the second verse and the choruses. Who was going to be that guy?

At the time we wrote it, we had a manager that was working with a well-known band from the UK with a singer that had the high voice we were looking for. He asked him about it and he said he would do it. So we sent files and waited. Well, it all ended up falling through for whatever reason, including our stint with that manager.

So now we have this song that we were really excited about, but who were we going to have to sing the other parts? Then it hit me. My old friend Brandon of Crobot had the perfect voice for the song. The answer was right there the whole time. So I hit him up and sent him the song and asked if he wanted to be a part of it. He immediately hit me back and said that he loved it and he was in! A few weeks later he came down to my home studio and knocked it out of the park. "Leave Me Alone" was now complete. We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the band here.

Related Stories

More Death Valley Dreams News