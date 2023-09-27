Blind Channel Share 'DEADZONE' Video and Announce Exit Emotions Album and Tour

(Freeman Promotions) Blind Channel have premiered a music video for their new single "DEADZONE". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Exit Emotions", which will be released next year via Century Media.

With news of the new album, BLIND CHANNEL is also announcing some massive tour plans for the remainder of 2023 and next year - none more urgent than the band's own 'Exit Emotions' European headlining tour for Spring 2024. The 30-city trek will kick off in Oberhausen, Germany on March 21, and conclude five weeks later in Tampere, Finland on April 27.

Joining the band on this run as direct support is GHOSTKID. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 29th. In addition to their upcoming headlining run in Europe, BLIND CHANNEL will spend much of what remains of 2023 in North America, starting with a two-week trek supporting Mongolian folk metal stars The Hu on their 'Warrior Souls' tour.

'Exit Emotions'

Spring 2024 Headlining Tour

March 21 - Oberhausen, GER @ Turbinenhalle 2

March 22 - Hamburg, GER @ Markthalle

March 23 - Berlin, GER @ Columbia Theater

March 24 - Leipzig, GER @ Felsenkeller

March 26 - Stuttgart, GER @ Im Wizemann

March 27 - Munich, GER @ Backstage Werk

March 28 - Frankfurt, GER @ Batschkapp

March 29 - Bristol, ENG @ Thekla

March 30 - Wolverhampton, ENG @ KK's Steelmill

March 31 - Glasgow, SCT @ Garage

April 2 - Manchester, ENG @ Club Academy / AC 2

April 3 - Nottingham, ENG @ Rescue Rooms

April 4 - London, ENG @ La Scala / E.B.

April 5 - Antwerp, BEL @ Zappa

April 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max

April 8 - Paris, FR @ La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

April 9 - Zurich, CH @ Dynamo

April 11 - Bilbao, ESP @ Santana 27

April 12 - Madrid, ESP @ La Paqui

April 13 - Barcelona, ESP @ Apolo /Razzmatazz 2

April 15 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

April 16 - Vienna, AT @ Szene

April 17 - Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

April 18 - Wroclaw, POL @ Zaklete Rewiry

April 19 - Warsaw, POL @ Proxima

April 20 - Gdansk, POL @ Parlament

April 22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

April 23 - Stockholm, SWE @ Nalen Klubb / Nalen

April 24 - Oslo, NOR @ John Dee

April 27 - Tampere, FI @ Nokia Arena

2023 US Dates

Supporting The Hu

October 9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

October 12 - Bellingham, WA @ Bellingham Exit

October 14 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House

October 15 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

October 16 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

October 18 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

October 19 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

October 20 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

October 21 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

October 22 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

October 24 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

October 25 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater

October 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

