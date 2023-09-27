Blind Channel Share 'DEADZONE' Video and Announce Exit Emotions Album and Tour

(Freeman Promotions) Blind Channel have premiered a music video for their new single "DEADZONE". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Exit Emotions", which will be released next year via Century Media.
With news of the new album, BLIND CHANNEL is also announcing some massive tour plans for the remainder of 2023 and next year - none more urgent than the band's own 'Exit Emotions' European headlining tour for Spring 2024. The 30-city trek will kick off in Oberhausen, Germany on March 21, and conclude five weeks later in Tampere, Finland on April 27.
Joining the band on this run as direct support is GHOSTKID. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 29th. In addition to their upcoming headlining run in Europe, BLIND CHANNEL will spend much of what remains of 2023 in North America, starting with a two-week trek supporting Mongolian folk metal stars The Hu on their 'Warrior Souls' tour.
'Exit Emotions'
Spring 2024 Headlining Tour
March 21 - Oberhausen, GER @ Turbinenhalle 2
March 22 - Hamburg, GER @ Markthalle
March 23 - Berlin, GER @ Columbia Theater
March 24 - Leipzig, GER @ Felsenkeller
March 26 - Stuttgart, GER @ Im Wizemann
March 27 - Munich, GER @ Backstage Werk
March 28 - Frankfurt, GER @ Batschkapp
March 29 - Bristol, ENG @ Thekla
March 30 - Wolverhampton, ENG @ KK's Steelmill
March 31 - Glasgow, SCT @ Garage
April 2 - Manchester, ENG @ Club Academy / AC 2
April 3 - Nottingham, ENG @ Rescue Rooms
April 4 - London, ENG @ La Scala / E.B.
April 5 - Antwerp, BEL @ Zappa
April 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max
April 8 - Paris, FR @ La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
April 9 - Zurich, CH @ Dynamo
April 11 - Bilbao, ESP @ Santana 27
April 12 - Madrid, ESP @ La Paqui
April 13 - Barcelona, ESP @ Apolo /Razzmatazz 2
April 15 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
April 16 - Vienna, AT @ Szene
April 17 - Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
April 18 - Wroclaw, POL @ Zaklete Rewiry
April 19 - Warsaw, POL @ Proxima
April 20 - Gdansk, POL @ Parlament
April 22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
April 23 - Stockholm, SWE @ Nalen Klubb / Nalen
April 24 - Oslo, NOR @ John Dee
April 27 - Tampere, FI @ Nokia Arena
2023 US Dates
Supporting The Hu
October 9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
October 12 - Bellingham, WA @ Bellingham Exit
October 14 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House
October 15 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm
October 16 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
October 18 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
October 19 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
October 20 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
October 21 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
October 22 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
October 24 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
October 25 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater
October 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Blind Channel Premiere 'Deadzone' Video
Paul Rodgers Nearly Lost His Voice From Multiple Strokes- Ozzy Osbourne Feeling 'Okay' Following Surgery and Planning New Album- more
Rolling Stones Team With Major League Baseball For Special Vinyl Edition- Dolly Parton Songs To Rock Monday Night Football- Def Leppard- more
Brad Paisley To Debut New Songs With YouTube Live Stream Event- Morgan Wallen Adds 11 Stadium Show to One Night At A Time Tour- more
Classics: U2's Zooropa (30 years)
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Blue Oyster Cult
The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Brian Setzer - The Devil Always Collects
Classics: Dio's Holy Diver (40 years)
Paul Rodgers Nearly Lost His Voice From Multiple Strokes
Eagles Departure Was 'Blessing In Disguise' For Don Felder
Mark Tremonti Reveals 'The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year' Visualizer
M83 Shares 'Fantasy' Tour Archive Video For 'Sunny Boy' Ahead Of North American Tour
Black Water County To Deliver 'The Only Life Worth Living' In November
NERVOSA Premiere 'Elements Of Sin' Video
FELICITY Announce New Single 'She's Nuclear'