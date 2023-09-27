DOMINUM Deliver 'Danger Danger' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Up-and-coming power metal band DOMINUM have unleashed the catchy second single, "Danger Danger" - creeping directly in their listener's heads. This massive power metal track convinces with its skillful instrumentation and storyline through bombastic vocals. Like their praised first single, this track also comes along with an outstanding music video by 360 Grad Design (Rammstein, Within Temptation & more), but this time combines comic strips alternating with stunning performance cuts.
DOMINUM recently signed a worldwide deal with Napalm Records! The band showcases the highest level of production value right off the bat with their first singles "Patient Zero" and "Danger Danger", which were mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Arch Enemy, Katatonia, Delain, Amaranthe & more). The band proves they are poised to become one of the biggest successes in the current power metal universe.
Join the Living Dead Squad and witness further shows this autumn with Hämatom and Die Apokalyptischen Reiter, and at many big festivals in 2024!
Dr. Dead on "Danger Danger": "Living people, did you successfully survive the first serving with 'Patient Zero'? Then you can go straight to 'Danger Danger' - Dr. Dead has led his first zombie into town and tested it on an unsuspecting living being for the first time, under non-laboratory conditions. It worked out well right away - the system is a go. Everything has been successfully documented and is visible in the new video 'Danger Danger'."
