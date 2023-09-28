Alice Cooper Goes Behind The Tracks For 'White Line Frankenstein'

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is sharing a behind the scenes look at "White Line Frankenstein" and other songs featured on his latest album, "The Road." In the second installment of "Behind The Tracks", Alice talks about the second single from the project.
"That's the monster that we created," says Alice of the inspiration for "White Line Frankenstein", which features guitar work by Tom Morello. "That's the truck driver or bus driver, and he's the guy that lives on there...he's a road rat forever; he's the king of the road. He doesn't live in a house; he lives in that truck."
Produced by longtime Cooper collaborator Bob Ezrin, the road-themed project was written, composed and recorded with the rocker's bandmates - guitarists Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henrikson and Nita Strauss, bassist Chuck Garric, and drummer Glen Sobel.
The rocker also shares insight into "Big Boots", "Rules Of The Road" and "The Big Goodbye"."
Cooper is currently playing dates on a US tour, with shows scheduled into late October.
Go "Behind The Tracks" with Alice and stream "White Line Frankenstein" here.
