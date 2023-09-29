Diamond Dogs Release New Album 'About The Hardest Nut to Crack'

(Freeman) The Diamond Dogs have released their brand new album, "About The Hardest Nut to Crack", which contains twelve tracks, all mixed/recorded/written and arranged from scratch over just eight days at Strawberry Studios in the spring of 2023.

Since the very start, over 30 years ago, DIAMOND DOGS have passionately declared their love for the romantic adventures of Rod Stewart and The Faces in the 70's.

On 'About The Hardest Nut To Crack', you have it all: the voice, a heavy B3 organ, hard riffs and loose solos, a jamming bar piano, mandolins and fiddles, and original songs that ain't nothin' but a house party. Enjoy!

"It's time to get a rock'n'roll record! Do as our grandparents did, play it loud, have a drink or two, pass the camera around and dance the night away! Then, just like us, you'll have a swingin' first video for your new album right there, and most likely a delicate piece of history to show your kids too!" - Honk

While out on their 2022 autumn tour, Diamond Dogs decided to put down a new record early in 2023. Considering their last release, 'Slap Bang Blue Rendezvous', a heavily produced and stylized double-LP, came across as a concept album of sorts, this time around the group felt like doing just the opposite. They wanted to make a standard length, back-to-basics analog and acoustic live recording together with their friends at the fabulous Strawberry Studios, and that's what they did!

Stream or purchase the album here and check out the "Get A Rock 'n' Roll Record" video below:

