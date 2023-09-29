Premiere: Ryan Terrigno's 'Supernova'

We are pleased to premiere Ryan Terrigno's brand new song "Supernova", which is the fourth single that he has shared from his forthcoming debut solo album, "Alive & Well," that arrives on October 27th.

"This song is representative of the internal struggle I was going through as a result of having to dedicate so much of time, heart, and soul to an endeavor that was NOT music throughout my 30s. Throughout the lyrics, I'm attempting to reconcile the time lost with the finite-nature life itself - while holding out hope that all hope is not lost".

Terrigno is an indie singer-songwriter from Anaheim, CA best known from fronting the Orange County rock bands Wester and We Are The Arsenal. According to his bio, on the strength of 2 full-length albums and 4 E.P.s, he toured across the U.S. and Japan with stops on the Vans Warped Tour, and opening slots for Lit, Angels & Airwaves, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights & others.

In July of 2022, Ryan entered the studio to record his debut solo album, "Alive & Well". The LP was produced by Alex Dezen, an industry veteran known for his work with The Damnwells & Justin Bieber, and mastered by Whynot Jansveld, whose recent resume includes Dave Matthews Band and Butch Walker. The album is a stunning collection of heartbreakingly-beautiful songs that blend a variety of genres, from Folk and Indie to Pop and Alternative. Ryan's sound is further enhanced by an impressive lineup of world-class musicians, including Zac Clark (Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness), Brian Griffin (The Black Crowes), and Rich Hinman (Sara Bareilles).

"Alive & Well" is a career-defining moment for Terrigno, and an artfully-crafted love-letter to the human condition. Ryan's lyrics are deeply personal and highly relatable, touching on themes of life, love, work, mortality, and everything in between. Stream "Supernova" below:

