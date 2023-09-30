Jesse Ahern Recruits Ken Casey and Jaime Wyatt For 'The Older I Get'

(SRO) Boston-bred singer-songwriter and guitarist Jesse Ahern has shared a new music video for the humbling single "The Older I Get" which features guest musicians Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys and country singer-songwriter Jaime Wyatt. The video was directed by Mike Rivkees.

"'The Older I Get' was almost a throwaway song," says Jesse. "I had been playing an earlier version of it while on tour in 2022, but something was missing. I brought the song to [producer] Ted Hutt, and he helped me make it the singalong it is now. While on the road with Jaime, she had asked if she could sing it with me onstage and it was a hit, so featuring her was a no-brainer. I felt the last verse was perfect for Ken and am honored that he was up for the task."

"Everybody's out there trying to be something they are not, trying to sell an image and a product. Selling their soul for a like or a follow," Casey states. "Jesse is the polar opposite. His music, his personality, his core brings me back to the days when none of that mattered. Simpler times when what you saw is what you got. PURE. And this song is Jesse at his best."

"I met Jesse on tour, we were both opening for Dropkick Murphys and the first song that made me run to the side stage to hear better was 'The Older I Get,'" shares Wyatt. "I instantly started singing a harmony. I was drawn to the humility and wisdom of the lyrics in that song. The verses are dreamy and universal. Jesse Ahern is a really special dude, which makes him such an insightful writer. He's lived to tell a lot of amazing stories and I cannot wait for the rest of the world to fall in love with his music, like I did."

Ahern's new album, Roots Rock Rebel, was released Friday, September 15, and marks his debut release via Dropkick Murphys' Dummy Luck Music / [PIAS] record label. Produced by Grammy Award-winner Ted Hutt (Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, The Gaslight Anthem), Roots Rock Rebel is an East Coast mosaic of gritty rock 'n' roll and roots inspiration with Americana-style storytelling told in the idiom of a street performer.

