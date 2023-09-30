KK's Priest Celebrate Album Release With 'Hymn 66' Video

KK's Priest celebrated the arrival of their sophomore album, "The Sinner Rides Again", by sharing a brand new music video for the record's new single, "Hymn 66."
The band features Judas Priest alum and Grammy Award musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals), along with A.J. Mills (guitar), Tony Newton (bass) and Sean Elg (drums).
K.K. Downing says about "Hymn 66" and today's album release: "It's time to take a look into another world - a world where the most powerful have to succumb to enduring their penance for all eternity. So best beware, as those of the highest power may one day gather to summon you as their victim, and be certain there will be no escape as your presence will be demanded by singing 'Hymn 66'!
"I am truly excited that the time has come to release our second album, The Sinner Rides Again. I hope that fans all over the metal world will enjoy it, and I am looking forward to playing these songs for you on our upcoming world tour."
