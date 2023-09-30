Singled Out: Super City's Hang Up

Baltimore rockers Super City just released a music video for their new single "Hang Up" ahead of their new album, " In The Midnight Room" (out Oct 20th). To celebrate, we asked Greg Wellham to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

This one had been a GarageBand demo on my phone for years. I took inspiration from one of our earlier songs written by Dan, Artificial Sin, as well as from older Motown type songs where there's a lot of call and response between lead and backup vox.

The verses have almost a hip-hop type of groove but the guitar licks hint at country twang/western and the chorus crashes in with a hard-hitting rock energy. The harmony is extremely dense, which is what makes it very ethereal and dreamy.

Drawing influence from composers like Ennio Morricone and guitar players like Danny Gatton, the guitar-work in this song is some of which I'm most proud of. We also feel as though it's one of our best songs production-wise because of how many different influences and sounds are uniquely blended together, yet cohesive. Sung from the perspective of someone who just can't seem to get out of a bad relationship, the vocals are sensitive and forceful.

