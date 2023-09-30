Violent Femmes Reveal Support For Fall Tour

(dmk) Violent Femmes are preparing to hit the road later this week for their fall tour and have they have revealed the special support acts that will be joining them for the dates.
Ranging from singer-songwriters Elizabeth Moen, Kevin Hearn, and Rick Berlin, to Appalachian folk punk artist Black Guy Fawkes, genre-defying hard rock dance duo Quintron and Miss Pussycat, and pioneering soul-shoegaze-alternative rockers The Veldt, this menagerie of talent will perfectly accentuate the Femmes performance as they play their debut record from cover to cover as part of its 40th anniversary.
The Fall 2023 Tour, which kicks off October 3 in Milwaukee, WI, is a continuation of the Platinum-selling band's uber successful Spring 2023 Tour, which sold out entirely.
Oct 3 Milwaukee, WI Bradley Symphony Center*
Oct 4 Madison, WI The Sylvee Elizabeth Moen (with band)
Oct 5 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre Elizabeth Moen (with band)
Oct 6 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall*
Oct 7 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall*
Oct 9 Cleveland, OH TempleLive @ Cleveland Masonic Elizabeth Moen (with band)
Oct 11 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre Kevin Hearn (solo)
Oct 12 Montreal QC MTELUS Kevin Hearn (solo)
Oct 13 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall Rick Berlin Rick Berlin w/ The Nickel & Dime Band
Oct 14 Kingston, NY Ulster Performing Arts Center Rock Academy
Oct 15 New Haven, CT College St Music Hall Black Guy Fawkes
Oct 17 New York, NY Webster Hall Quintron & Miss Pussycat
Oct 18 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom Quintron & Miss Pussycat
Oct 20 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!
Oct 21 Norfolk, VA The NorVa The Veldt (stripped down)
Oct 22 Richmond, VA The National The Veldt (stripped down)
*Symphony performances.
