The Stone Eye Deliver New Single 'Raindrops'

(CGZ) Philly rockers The Stone Eye have released a brand new single called "Raindrops". Following the release of their latest full-length album back in April entitled Fata Morgana, the original core members of the band Stephen Burdick and Jeremiah Bertin decided to hit the studio and revisit their roots whilst simultaneously incorporating the musical experience they've gained over the years.
The end result is a perfect blend of modern Stone Eye elements mixed with the raw, heavy, and condensed sounds of the band's earlier works. "Raindrops" hits hard and will take you on a musical journey filled with odd time signatures, catchy hooks, and unexpected detours. The Stone Eye continues to bring it all together and "Raindrops" is no exception- get ready to be rocked!
Stephen had this to say, "'Raindrops' is in many ways, a return to form for the band. Following our latest LP and the departure of a couple of members, the band found itself consisting of its original two core members, Jeremiah and I (Stephen).
"Instead of rushing to fill-in the gaps left behind, we decided to try and revisit the original songwriting formula whilst applying the experience we have accumulated over the years. Thus, that's how 'Raindrops' came to be.
"The tune definitely has some 'modern' Stone Eye elements to it, e.g. odd time signatures and unexpected detours, but it also definitely hits in a way that is reminiscent of our earlier work- raw, heavy, and condensed. It's an old meets new for us, and it's pretty damn cool"'
Alice Cooper Not Following KISS and Aerosmith Into Retirement- U2 Launch UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere In Las Vegas- more
Green Day Stream Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition- U2 Share New Single 'Atomic City'- Shinedown- Def Leppard- more
Thomas Rhett To Livestream Nashville Concert- Morgan Wallen Adds Back-to-Back Stops To One Night At A Time Tour- more
On The Record: Vandals- The Abbey
Classics: U2's Zooropa (30 years)
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Blue Oyster Cult
The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Alice Cooper Not Following KISS and Aerosmith Into Retirement
Johnny Marr Announces In Conversation Events
Red Reign Deliver 'No Peace, No Love'
Latewaves Announce Album Release Show
Trevor Rabin Shares 'Oklahoma' Video
The Stone Eye Deliver New Single 'Raindrops'
U2 Launch UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere In Las Vegas
Bring Me The Horizon's 'Chelsea Smile' Covered By 12-Year-Old America's Got Talent Star